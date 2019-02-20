Hemraj unbeaten half century hands MP/Zeelandia Regal Sports U19 title – Wakenaam

By Zaheer Mohamed

A courageous unbeaten half century from Kevin Hemraj guided Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia to a four-wicket victory over G Square Cavaliers when the final of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Regal Sports U19 40-over tournament was contested on Saturday last.

Hemraj capitalised on the decent start by Rickey Persaud and Romesh Persaud to anchor the chase and shared in useful partnerships with Ryan Atkinson and Direndra Sitaram on their way to lifting the title at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

G Square Cavaliers opted to bat and lost Kumeshwar Persaud who was bowled by Mohendra Jadookool without scoring while skipper Romario Stephen was removed by Rickey Persaud for 11 who also sent back Anesh Persaud for one as they were reduced to 30-3. Marlon Dindyal and Sachin Dindyal added 41 for the fourth wicket before Marlon Dindyal was run out for 13 as Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia continued to maintain the pressure on their opponents.

However, Sachin Dindyal played with maturity and added a further 51 with Tekeshwar Nankoo who played the supporting role well in the union. Dindyal timed the ball well and hammered four fours and a similar number of sixes in a top score of 80 before he was caught off Jadookool while Nankoo was removed by Sitaram for 12. Following their

separation, G Square Cavaliers lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 161 in 37.5 overs. Rickey Persaud claimed 3-26, Jadookool 3-27 and Sitaram 2-26.

Rickey Persaud and Romesh Persaud added 42 for the opening stand to put their team on course before Rickey Persaud was caught off Marlon Dindyal for 14. Romesh Persaud and Hemraj took advantage of some wayward bowling as they frustrated their opponents with a third wicket partnership of 46. Persaud struck one four and one six before he was run out for 22.

Following his departure, Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia lost a few quick wickets, however, Hemraj was supported by Sitaram and Ryan Atkinson to see their team home as they finished on 162-6 in 33.4 overs. Sitaram made 16 while Munesh Ramdeo contributed 12 and Atkinson 10 not out. Hemraj made 56 with six fours and one six as Kumeshwar Persaud took 2-24, while there was one each for Marlon Dindyal, Venesh Narine and Tekeshwar Nankoo.

Hemraj was named man-of-the-match and also received a bat from the sponsor Regal Sports

for being the tournament’s leading run scorer with 179 runs. Rickey Persaud with nine wickets was the competition leading wicket taker and will receive a pair of bowling booths for his efforts.

Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee, Nazeer Mohamed congratulated the winners and expressed gratitude to the sponsors adding that they are looking forward to their continued support. CEO of Regal Sports Mahendra Hardyal said he is happy to be associated with the game on the island and will continue to support the sport there.