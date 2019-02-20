Hanoman cops Valentine’s Golf tourney overall title; Dr. Deo, Persaud triumph

Robert Hanoman emerged as the overall winner of the Valentine Golf tournament which was contested on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club, East Coast Demerara

.

Dr. Joaan Deo and Ravi Persaud also turned in outstanding performances to win their respective flights.

Hanoman also won the 22-28 flight with a score of 91 gross and 63 net ahead of Danny Mangra with 98/70 and Videsh Persaud 104/76 in that order.

Dr. Joaan Deo shot 85 gross and 70 net to win the 0-15 flight, while Patrick Prashad placed second with 80/71 and Richard Hanif third on 82/72.

The 16-21 flight was taken by Ravi Persaud who had a gross score of 87 and a net of 70; Hilbert Shields took the runner up spot with 86/70 and Mahesh Shivraj was third on 88/71.

Richard Hanif won the nearest to the pin and long drive titles, while Prashad took the best gross prize.