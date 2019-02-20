Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Hanoman cops Valentine’s Golf tourney overall title; Dr. Deo, Persaud triumph

Feb 20, 2019

Robert Hanoman emerged as the overall winner of the Valentine Golf tournament which was contested on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club, East Coast Demerara

Respective prize winners following the tournament.

.

Dr. Joaan Deo and Ravi Persaud also turned in outstanding performances to win their respective flights.
Hanoman also won the 22-28 flight with a score of 91 gross and 63 net ahead of Danny Mangra with 98/70 and Videsh Persaud 104/76 in that order.
Dr. Joaan Deo shot 85 gross and 70 net to win the 0-15 flight, while Patrick Prashad placed second with 80/71 and Richard Hanif third on 82/72.
The 16-21 flight was taken by Ravi Persaud who had a gross score of 87 and a net of 70; Hilbert Shields took the runner up spot with 86/70 and Mahesh Shivraj was third on 88/71.
Richard Hanif won the nearest to the pin and long drive titles, while Prashad took the best gross prize.

