Hanoman cops Valentine’s Golf tourney overall title; Dr. Deo, Persaud triumph

Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Robert Hanoman emerged as the overall winner of the Valentine Golf tournament which was contested on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club, East Coast Demerara
.
Dr. Joaan Deo and Ravi Persaud also turned in outstanding performances to win their respective flights.
Hanoman also won the 22-28 flight with a score of 91 gross and 63 net ahead of Danny Mangra with 98/70 and Videsh Persaud 104/76 in that order.
Dr. Joaan Deo shot 85 gross and 70 net to win the 0-15 flight, while Patrick Prashad placed second with 80/71 and Richard Hanif third on 82/72.
The 16-21 flight was taken by Ravi Persaud who had a gross score of 87 and a net of 70; Hilbert Shields took the runner up spot with 86/70 and Mahesh Shivraj was third on 88/71.
Richard Hanif won the nearest to the pin and long drive titles, while Prashad took the best gross prize.
