Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup set for March 31 start

The Hamilton Green Cup Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout football tournament will commence on March 31 and is set to conclude on April 14 with the final at the Den Amstel ground, venue for all the matches.

matches.
Coordinator Lennox Arthur, the former National Football player and Coach, informed on the staging of the event, stating that teams will come from Georgetown, East Coast, East Bank and Berbice and will collide over four playing days for a chance to claim the $200,000 first prize and trophy. The second placed team will take away $100,000, third $60,000 and fourth $40,000 along with the respective trophies.
Arthur, who has been staging tournaments in recognition of former Mayor of Georgetown and Prime Minister of Guyana, Hamilton Green, indicated that several sponsors have already committed to the success of the event, but more assistance is needed.
To date Techno mills, Ready mix, Sataur Gafoor, EC Veira and BEV Enterprises are on board. He expressed gratitude to these businesses and also thanked those who have promised and are expected to come forward officially shortly.
The defending champion of this tournament is Charlestown who beat Uitvlugt to claim the $400,000 prize and Ministry of Citizenship Trophy. Uitvlugt took the John Fernandes Trophy and $200,000 for their efforts.

With the involvement of the lead players emerging from the various areas and villages/wards, the event is playing its part in aiding Social Cohesion among the citizenry.
The Opening salvo of matches on Sunday March 31 will see Vergenoegen vs Lilliendaal from 4:00pm, followed by Timehri vs De Kinderen, Bagotville vs Sophia, Zeelugt vs Charlestown, Den Amstel (Back Street) vs Soesdyke, Wales vs Kuru Kururu, Crane vs Plaisance, Sara Lodge vs Sparta Family, Goed Fortuin vs West Side Masters, Pouderoyen vs Stewartville, Uitvlugt vs Jetty and Den Amstel vs West Ruimveldt.
Other playing dates are April 7 and 14.
Teams are asked to be at the venue one hour prior to the start of games. Four substitutions are permitted in this format which will see the games being run for 30 minutes broken into two halves of 15 minutes. The tournament will be played in the knockout format, winners advancing to the next round. Sudden death penalties will be used to separate the sides in the event of a draw at the end of full time.
The no offside rule is also in effect. All other rules will come under the dictates of FIFA.

 

