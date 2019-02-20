Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup set for March 31 start

Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Hamilton Green Cup Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout football tournament will commence on March 31 and is set to conclude on April 14 with the final at the Den Amstel ground, venue for all the
matches.
Coordinator Lennox Arthur, the former National Football player and Coach, informed on the staging of the event, stating that teams will come from Georgetown, East Coast, East Bank and Berbice and will collide over four playing days for a chance to claim the $200,000 first prize and trophy. The second placed team will take away $100,000, third $60,000 and fourth $40,000 along with the respective trophies.
Arthur, who has been staging tournaments in recognition of former Mayor of Georgetown and Prime Minister of Guyana, Hamilton Green, indicated that several sponsors have already committed to the success of the event, but more assistance is needed.
To date Techno mills, Ready mix, Sataur Gafoor, EC Veira and BEV Enterprises are on board. He expressed gratitude to these businesses and also thanked those who have promised and are expected to come forward officially shortly.
The defending champion of this tournament is Charlestown who beat Uitvlugt to claim the $400,000 prize and Ministry of Citizenship Trophy. Uitvlugt took the John Fernandes Trophy and $200,000 for their efforts.
With the involvement of the lead players emerging from the various areas and villages/wards, the event is playing its part in aiding Social Cohesion among the citizenry.
The Opening salvo of matches on Sunday March 31 will see Vergenoegen vs Lilliendaal from 4:00pm, followed by Timehri vs De Kinderen, Bagotville vs Sophia, Zeelugt vs Charlestown, Den Amstel (Back Street) vs Soesdyke, Wales vs Kuru Kururu, Crane vs Plaisance, Sara Lodge vs Sparta Family, Goed Fortuin vs West Side Masters, Pouderoyen vs Stewartville, Uitvlugt vs Jetty and Den Amstel vs West Ruimveldt.
Other playing dates are April 7 and 14.
Teams are asked to be at the venue one hour prior to the start of games. Four substitutions are permitted in this format which will see the games being run for 30 minutes broken into two halves of 15 minutes. The tournament will be played in the knockout format, winners advancing to the next round. Sudden death penalties will be used to separate the sides in the event of a draw at the end of full time.
The no offside rule is also in effect. All other rules will come under the dictates of FIFA.
Feb 20, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed A courageous unbeaten half century from Kevin Hemraj guided Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia to a four-wicket victory over G Square Cavaliers when the final of the Wakenaam...
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
Feb 20, 2019
In the history of post Independence governments, Joe Harmon’s attitude to his foreign citizenship must go down as one... more
No one, least of all the PPPC, should be surprised by the decisions of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), firstly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]