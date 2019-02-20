GBF announces team for Americup Qualifiers

Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) has announced the team selected to compete in Group B of the FIBA AmeriCup 2021 Pre-Qualifiers.
Qualified teams in Group B are Colombia (Host), Bolivia, Guyana, and Paraguay. The competition will be played February 22 to 24 in Tunja, Colombia.
The top two teams from this group, along with the top two teams among Antigua, Bahamas, Belize, and Cuba, will join Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, USA, Venezuela and the Virgin Islands for the FIBA AmeriCup 2021 Qualifiers.
The Guyana team includes both locally and overseas based players.
1. Adams, Harold
2. Belgrave, Travis
3. Burnett, Travis
4. Glasgow, Orlon
5. James, Delroy
6. James, Gordon
7. Moe, Anthony
8. Rose, Stanton
9. Tappin, Yonnick
10. Thompson, Timothy
11. Webster, Shaine
12. Wiggins, Kevon
(Surnames listed first)
Coach – Andrew Hercules
Assistant Coach – Dennis Clarke
Manager – Alex Graham
After announcing the selected players, Head Coach Andrew Hercules said that, “The only thing that stands between this Guyana Basketball team and our dream is the will to try and the belief that it is actually possible. If we do that, we will be victorious.”
And in an invited comment, recently elected GBF President Michael Singh said, “With a short time allocated for us for funding and team preparation, the GABF Executive is proud to produce its best possible squad, featuring our local and overseas based talent.”
Singh added that, “Victory in Colombia will solidify our grip on Caribbean basketball, allow us to focus on the Americup region which is higher than CBC basketball, as we join teams such as Dominican Republic and Bahamas, who do not play at CBC level.”
Guyana’s participation is made possible through the sponsorship and support received from the Government of Guyana, through the National Sports Commission, Minister David Patterson in his personal capacity, John Fernandes Limited, Alex Mendes, and NF Agriculture.
The Guyana delegation leaves today for Tunja Colombia.

