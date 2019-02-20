From prison officer to fraudster now rape accused

Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
An ex-prison officer who was sentenced in 2017 for fraud, returned to court yesterday after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.
Edward Dowridge, 32, appeared before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the rape charge was read to him. It was alleged that Dowridge, between December 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018, engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
The accused who is currently a bus driver was not required to plead to the criminal offence.
Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty granted bail to the defendant in the sum of $250,000. The matter stood adjourned until March 12, 2019 when Dowridge is expected to make his next court appearance.
In 2017 Dowridge appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and pleaded guilty to defrauding Yogetta Dookie of $157,000.
It was alleged that the accused on August 22, 2017 at Main Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $157,000 by falsely pretending that he was authorized by Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to conduct duties.
The facts of that charge presented by Police Prosecutor Richard Harris stated that the accused went to the victim’s home posing as a member of GPL, showing the victim a fake badge with his name and photograph.
The court heard that Dowridge then told Dookie that he was at her home to remove some wires from her property because she owed GPL a large sum of money.
He then told the woman that she could gave him a ‘small piece’ and he would settle the matter. Dookie then gave him $30,000 and he left his contact number with her.
The prosecutor added that on August 22, 2017 the woman and a relative met with Dowridge and reportedly gave him $157,000. He then made good his escape. Moreover, the matter was subsequently reported to the Brickdam Police Station and Dowridge was arrested and charged for the offence.
Before he was sentenced Dowridge stated that, “For God’s sake, I would like to go at the bank right now and draw the money and give her. My mother is sick, don’t send me to jail.”
Magistrate Daly then sentenced the ex-prison officer to 12 months’ imprisonment for his criminal act.
