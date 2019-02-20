Football being used as the vehicle to promote education – Pele Alumni

Two of the Pele Alumni Directors, Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton and Denis Carrington, both former Pele players who benefitted from scholarships to the USA has informed that the organisation is a proud partner and sponsor of the just concluded GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial Under-15 championships.

The duo stated that the entity is also happy that their joint venture with the GFF is using football as the vehicle to promote education which is vital for the rounded development of youths across the nation.

Revealing that the vision of the Pele Alumni is clear when it comes to ensuring youths achieve their goals through Academics and Sports Development, Barton and Carrington noted that the tournament, which saw teams from nine (9) of the GFF Regional Members Associations competing as well as Atkinson Brothers of Moruca, is being used to pay homage to Frank Watson, the first President of Pele Football Club, “for his leadership to us as youths in the 1970’s.”

“We are happy to contribute to shaping the lives of the youths in a positive way through this partnership with the GFF for the Intra Association national tournament. It also shows respect for hundreds of Pele youth players from the 1970’s and onwards, many of whom have come through and are leaders in their own rights, today.”

The duo believes that many of the players who have participated in the tournament will one day reflect on the opportunities afforded them through their exposure in the tournament which will no doubt lay a strong foundation towards their success.

“Its’ more or less teaching of the right skills to the youths with a view of assisting them to develop the ability to inculcate the right attitude towards securing a good education and being responsible way beyond their high school years.

We would like to express gratitude for the labour of GFF President Mr. Wayne Forde, the Rev. Ian Alves and their support staff in birthing our Alumni’s Sports Section Vision.”

The Pele Alumni through the Academic Section has been investing in development of youths here over the years especially during the Easter season and that initiative will continues this year when over 90 youths would benefit from another Youth Development Programme. (Franklin Wilson)