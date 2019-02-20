Drinking buddies in love affair now charged with murder

Khemraj Persaud and Heeman Gocool were charged and remanded to prison after being arraigned before a city magistrate for allegedly murdering their drinking buddy, Rohan Persaud, a handyman who

was killed during a fight over a woman.

The men, who appeared before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, were not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read out to them.

It was alleged that on February 13, 2019 at Samatta Point Grove, East Bank Demerara, they murdered Rohan Persaud.

Police prosecutor Dominic Bess told the court that investigations are still ongoing and as a result he asked for a period of three weeks to report on the matter. Magistrate McGusty then remanded the men to prison and instructed that they return to court on March 12, 2019.

According to reports, Persaud also known as ‘Ravi’ and ‘Khanhai,’53, of Samatta Point, East Bank Demerara, confronted the two accused who are said to be his friends after learning that a woman they drank with was also having sexual relationships with them.

As a result of the confrontation, the men reportedly got into a fight.

Police believe that Persaud was slain between 1:00hr and 6:30hrs on February 13, 2019 at Back Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara. The body was found bearing a stab wound to the lower abdomen.

Neighbours of Back Street, Grove Housing Scheme, said that Persaud was seen around 18:00 hrs on February 12, 2019 drinking with two men at a nearby culvert.