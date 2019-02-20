Debutant Vreed en Hoop Secondary off to winning start in Forbes Burnham Windball tourney

Action in the Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF) – NSC, AL Sport & Tour Promotions 28th Annual Easter Term Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy Region #3 Zone continued with play at the

National Gymnasium.

In the Females action – debutant Vreed en Hoop Secondary got off to a winning start as they defeated L’Aventure Secondary. L’Aventure after been invited to bat made 71-1, with Nicklet Innis 31, Georgina Buttlers 28.

Vreed en Hoop replied with 74-0, Footimah Wilson made 34.

Goed Fortuin 77-1, Ashley Yard 39, Celine Liverpool 28. La Grange reply with 20-1.

Zeeburg Secondary sent in to bat scored a the highest opening partnership so far in this year tournament 142, Varuni Pitamber 79 (10x6s).

Leonora Secondary 84-0, Hannah Edwards 32, Devi Persaud 32.

La Grange beat Patentia Secondary. Patentia batted first and scored 35. La Grange 36.

In the Male – Goed Fortuin 104 -1 Satesh Persaud 58, Kenaz Stephens 25.

Vreed – en – Hoop replied with 55-4, Rashleigh John 25.

La Grange 35-2. L’Aventure 41-0, Vishal John 26.

Zeeburg Secondary 101-3, Wazim Khadir 25 Andre Seepersaud 25. Leonora 97-2, Mark Mohabir 44, thodius Lovell 37.

Patentia 60. La Grange 54.