De Creator guide that plane wha crash

When de Man above ain’t ready for you nobody can harm you. That is why people does give prayer of thanks when dem meet home safe at de end of de day. And even when dem ain’t meet home some does give thanks.

Some church people got a plane and it does fly in de interior regular to conduct nuff mercy mission. Sometimes Guyanese pilots does fly it. But dem boys seh once is de work of de Creator then most times it does be alright.

De odda night de plane lef to go in de interior pun a mercy flight. It was bringing out the body of a missionary who was climbing a mountain and he fall down. When people believe in superstition dem does come up wid all kinds of idea.

Dem boys seh de plane was bringing out this man body when de pilot find out that it didn’t have fuel. Night set in suh nobody can see de ground below. De Creator was there watching over de pilot and de man who accompany him because de plane come down in de only clear spot in de jungle. And de pilot could not see it suh it had to be a guiding hand that put de plane down.

But dem boys got a couple of questions. A plane is not like a car wheh a man can travel wid a low fuel tank and top up when he meet a gas station. But this pilot believe he was driving a car. De plane got a fuel gauge plus de pilot does tek a dip stick and check de fuel in de tanks. Yet this pilot had low fuel when he lef and none when he come back.

Of course de plane bruck up. Wheh it deh is not like a car that crash pun de road and can get tow to a workshop. De pilot in hospital along wid de policeman who go in de interior wid him. Both of dem will forever thank de Man above.

Of course de dead man dead twice—once when he fall off de mountain and again when de plane crash. Dem boys believe that he did want company; that is why he mek de plane crash.

Talk half and nobody can beat de Man above.