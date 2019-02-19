Wellman Masters, SVC Grill Masters claim GSCL Inc Republic Cup titles

Wellman Masters and SVC Grill Masters emerged champions of the Masters and Open categories respectively when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc

Republic Cup tournament was contested on Sunday last at the Everest Cricket Club.

Wellman Masters defeated Fed Up XI by five wickets in the Masters final. Batting first, Fed Up XI posted 162-7 off their allocation of 20 overs. Mohamed Rafeek led with 57 while Troy Lewis made 47; the pair steadied the innings nicely as they added 64 for the third wicket following the loss of openers Ejaz Mohamed for 22 and Oslyn Batson for nine. Rafeek struck four fours and six sixes while Lewis hit four fours and three sixes. Following their separation, Wellman Masters managed to restrict the scoring as Latchman Kallicharran picked up 2-19 and Imtiaz Mohamed 2-36.

Wellman Masters lost Eon Lovell (01) early in the chase, but I. Ramdeen and Wayne Jones put on 42 for the second wicket to put their team on course before they were dismissed for 28 each. Ramesh Deonarine, who was named man-of-the-match, struck five fours and three sixes before he was bowled by Manoj Arjune for a top score of 52. Nandram Samlall made 21 not out while Greg De Franca made 12 not out as Wellman Masters finished on 164-5 in 19.3 overs. Tony Singh picked up 3-36.

In the open division, SVC Grill Masters, led by a fine century from Richard Latif, beat Regal Allstars by 16 runs. Latif struck seven fours and five sixes in 103 while Saheed Gittens made 48 with six fours and one six. The duo added 116 for the second wicket after opener Balram Samaroo was removed by Narine

Boodhoo with out scoring. David Lukenauth made 20 not out as SVC Grill Masters posted 189-3. Boodhoo, S. Ramnauth and Sachin Singh took one wicket each.

In reply, Regal Allstars lost Patrick Rooplall for 11; however Singh and Sewchand Budhu kept them in the hunt as they added 28 for the second wicket. Gittens removed Singh for 23 Budhu fell to Lionel Alphonso for 22. Ricky Sergeant and S. Ramnauth made 19 each while Marvin Babb got 16 and Jason Sinclair 13 as Regal Allstars managed 173-8. Chandreshekar Arjune snared 3-33, Gittens 2-16 and man-of-the-match Latif 2-25.