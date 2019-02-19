Sans Souci are Badri Prasad Memorial T20 champs – Wakenaam

By Zaheer Mohamed

Sans Souci were crowned champions of the fourth edition of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) Badri Prasad Memorial T20 competition following a six-wicket victory over archrivals Sans Souci Jaguars in the final which was contested on Sunday last.

Sans Souci Jaguars were off to a flier after they decided to bat at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground with Zameer Zaman and Dellon Osborne adding 43 for the first wicket. Zaman played aggressively from the onset, taking boundaries off medium pacer Omal Bacon, while Dellon Osborne rotated the strike well inside the power play overs. Sans Souci skipper Wayne Osborne rotated his bowlers in an effort to separate the openers and the ploy worked as Zaman, in an attempt to hit over the infield, was smartly caught at third man by a diving Keeran Kumar off Bacon. He struck three fours and a six in scoring 26.

Beesham Moses was then bowled by left arm orthodox spinner Kamal Khan for three, while Nokta Moses, who pulled Khan over the mid-wicket fence, was bowled by Cleon Venture for seven as Sans Souci pegged back the scoring rate fairly. Dellon Osborne hit two fours and a similar number of sixes before he was lbw to Cleon Venture for 29. Sans Souci Jaguars lost a few more quick wickets, however Satrohan Shiwnandan clobbered Cleon Venture and Heera Sukram for sixes to prop up the score before he was removed by Khan for 17, while Safraz Mohamed was left unbeaten on 13 as Sans Souci Jaguars were bowled out for 139 in 19.4 overs.

Khan captured 4-25 from 3.4 overs, a feat which landed him the man-of-the-match award; Cleon Venture had 2-13 and Wayne Osborne 2-21.

Sans Souci openers Wayne Osborne and Jaggernauth Manbodh added 30 before Manbodh was bowled by left arm seamer Chandrika Jairam for seven. Wayne Osborne clobbered Siddiq Mohamed for a maximum before smashing Derwin Daniels for sixes as he and Heera Sukram steadied the chase fairly. However, Osborne moved down the pitch to spinner Beesham Moses and was stumped for 33 which included one four and three sixes. Khan was bowled by Beesham

Moses for five, while Sukram was run out for 13 (1×4) as Sans Souci Jaguars remained in the hunt. But a level-headed unbroken 66-run fifth wicket partnership between siblings Seon Venture and Cleon Venture sealed the deal for Sans Souci as they finished on 140-4 in 17.2 overs. The duo played aggressively with Seon, who finished the game with a six, hitting one four and four sixes in scoring 35, while Cleon struck two fours and two sixes in his 30. Beesham Moses had 2-17, while there was one each for Zaman and Jairam.

The best bowler in the tournament prize went to Kamal Khan with 13 wickets, while Seon Venture who scored 221 runs including a century in the preliminary round took the best batsman award.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee, Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Oudit Persaud who sponsored the competition on behalf of his late father. Mohamed noted that each edition of the tournament so far has produced a different winner and congratulated Sans Souci. He spoke about the importance of sponsorship, while newly elected Chairman of the WCC, Khemraj Surujpaul, congratulated the finalists and lauded Sans Souci on their efforts and commitment in the field. He also thanked the fans, adding that they are looking forward to future support from the sponsors.

Mr. Persaud said he is delighted to sponsor the tournament, stating that he was impressed with the commitment of the players throughout the competition. Persaud noted that it is important to get the youths meaningfully occupied and congratulated the WCC, adding that he is looking forward to more Keemo Paul’s from the island.