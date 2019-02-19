Patrick Ford Memorial Boxing C/Ships Allicock dominate Joseph, Amsterdam win close fight over Prince

By Sean Devers

The two International bouts between Guyana and Trinidad, on the second annual Patrick Ford Memorial Boxing Card on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium lived up to the hype and a large and noisy crowd would have left the venue early Monday morning fairly satisfied that their entrance fee was well spent.

After what has become a customary late start of over an hour and the fact that Team Suriname failed to cross the riverain border between the two Countries due to Transportation issues, the GBA’s first International Card for the year, co-promoted by Alford McDonald could be deemed a successful venture.

After a 10-count was observed for the late Guyana Boxing Board of Control’s former President Col Cecil ‘Pluto’ Martindale, who died last week and Ford who died in 2011, the action commenced with the School Boys 40-45kg between Wayne Castello of FYC and Daniel Pompey of Young Achievers.

Urged on by over a dozen young boys in ringside seats recording the action with their phones, the punches came fast and furious with both youngsters beginning at a hectic pace which had the fans on their feet to set the atmosphere for the rest of the night, once Pompey gained a TKO verdict in the first round.

Jermaine Andrews (FYF) beat Jarrel Booker of Harpy Eagles, while his Gym mate Colin Williams defeated Rosehall Town Jammers’ Joshua Thambarran whose corner threw in the towel in the second round in the other two School Boys battles.

There were also two Exhibition matches between Berbician Jamal Eastman and Christopher Moore from West Demerara and lone female bout on the card between the Jackman sisters; Abiola and Aleshia.

With pulsating Reggie and Dance Hall Music emanating from the Jemani Sound System in between fights and the GDFdrummers in full flow the atmosphere was energised and festive among fans which included plenty of females from babies to those in their 70s.

In the main supporting bout, a Catchweight encounter; Commonwealth Youth Games and Caribbean Bantamweight Champion 19-year-old Keevin Allicock, fighting out of Albouystown, dominated Trinidadian Anthony Joseph.

Allicock set the pace with clinical combinations in the first round to the body and head of the Trinidadian, who briefly retaliated with a few shots to Allicock’s body which had the talented Guyanese on the ropes.

But Allicock danced out of range as Joseph missed his shots before the local Boxer caught his man with crisp body blows.

The action intensified in the second round with Allicock executing lightning fast four-shot combos and wicket upper-cuts to the mid-section.

The Trini fought back with some good shots of his own as the pair went toe-to-toe before a 1-2 to head staggered Joseph who was administered a standing 8-count.

In the final round, both fighters began to tire and although Allicock hurt Joseph it was clear that gutsy Trini was not quitting.

A left hook caught Joseph’s head in the dying stages of the third round but after the dust had settled it was no surprise when the local lad emerged victorious by a majority verdict.

In the night’s main bout, T&T’s Aaron Prince replaced St Lucia’s Middleweight Champion Arthur Langalier, who was forced to pull out of his fight with Caribbean Middleweight Champion, Guyana’s Desmond Amsterdam due to a cut over his eye while training in St Lucia.

The Trini provided a stern test to the Guyanese Soldier who won a close fight as both Boxers had their moments with Amsterdam landing the harder punches.

Prince, hoping to become King of the Middleweights in the Caribbean, overbalanced after some glancing shots sent him to his knees on the ropes.

The second round saw an overhand right connect to Joseph’s head but the Guyanese was warned for allowing his mouth Guard to hang outside of his mouth instead of biting on it firmly by International Referee James Beckles, who demonstrated excellent control of the fight inside the Ring.

The pugilists began to tire in the last round and their punches lacked the power seen earlier in the contest and more ‘holding’ tactics were employed.

They continued to punch and counter punch and Prince went to the canvas again but Beckles deemed it was from a slip and not a punch and the Guyanese prevailed in what turned out to be a very close fight.

Many of the Boxers on show lacked proper Technique and many ‘old timers’ lamented on the low standard of the younger boxers.

In other results:

Juniors (Light Bantamweight): Travis Inverary beat Richard Howard.

Youth (Junior Welterweight): Kevon Mullings beat Jamal Mercier.

Middleweight: Devon Hazel beat Jermain Levans, who lost his shoe twice in the slug fest.

Elite (Lightweight): Shaquel Wright won by TKO against Albert Thomas.

Bantamweight: Kevin Moore, who had two 8-counts, beat Julius Kesney a decision which did not go down well with the majority of the crowd.

Elite (Middleweight): Corlette Greenidge won his fight against Young Achievers who achieved a disqualification for leaving ring prematurely.

Light Welterweight: Aubrey Moore beat Kevin McKenzie.

Light Heavyweight: Markember Pierre beat Ashton Niles.