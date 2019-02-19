Narayan Ramdhani taking Alberta Canada by storm as he claims gold

Guyana’s top male Badminton player Narayan Ramdhani made history for the Kings Eagles University Badminton Team when he won the gold medal in the men singles at the 2018-2019 ACAC Provincial championship which was played off at the Concordia University in Edmonton Alberta.

Being now the Champion and No.1 Ranked Singles Player, he will now represent the Province of Alberta at the National Championship in Nova Scotia in March.

Narayan seeded No.2 won in a tense three-setter against Nicolas Pittman of Concordia, with Narayan losing the first game at 16-21 and came back in the last two games 21-17, 21-17 to win the Match and take the gold.

Only two weeks ago Narayan lost to Nicolas Pitman in the Finals at the 2018-2019 ACAC Tournament #3 played at Olds College so this win at this championships stage was a great come back for him as he spent the last two weeks in intense training.

Narayan had also won the other two Tournaments (#1 & #2) played at Kings University & Nait College making his total outcome 3 wins 1 loss on the Circuit.

Results at the Championships:

First Round Narayan got a Bye.

Quarter Finals he defeated Luther Jurke – Olds: 21-8, 21-7

Semi-Finals he defeated Braxton Wong – Concordia [3/3]: 21-7, 21-11

Finals he defeated Nicolas Pittman – Concordia [1/1]: 16-21, 21-1, 21-17

The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) is extremely happy with his consistent progress.