Jagdeo training Soulja Bai in PR

All of a sudden people finding out some things dat even de police don’t even know. A lady call de Waterfalls paper to report how two Ministers sons involved in shooting school principal Brian O’Toole. Dem boys believe de thing was done after de police seh dem had no such report and after no newspaper publish anything like dat.

Lo and behold a man wid nuff degree and things like dat send a letter to de Waterfalls paper mekking de same statement. But he had more. He claim how de shooter is a government official.

Dem boys seh dem expect to hear how Soulja Bai slap Jagdeo. If dem don’t hear dat, dem gon hear how Guyanese cooking people because de country ain’t got food. Dem don’t hear nutten bad bout de opposition. Dem don’t hear how Fat Irfaan trying to be de first president wid forced papers.

If he can forge, he certificates dem boys wondering if he forge he passport. He probably even forge he US visa except dat when he travel wid Jagdeo, he didn’t get stop. But de thing dat got people shaking dem head is Jagdeo leading dis man by he nose.

One man write to de Waterfalls paper dat Fat Irfaat is de invisible presidential candidate. He running fuh president but is Jagdeo people seeing. Anodda man seh people don’t understand. Fat Irfaat is a technologist and he is de one who got de remote control, which he using fuh get Jagdeo to do wha Irfaat should do.

But is better fuh get somebody to talk fuh you than fuh get nobody not even talking bout you. Soulja Bai hire nuff people to be he PR person. None of dem don’t even write a letter to de media bout Soulja Bai. De man can move a mountain; unless you see him do it, you wouldn’t even know it happen.

But if Jagdeo bail a pot hole, dat is front page news. De man got PR. Jagdeo now offering to train Soulja Bai PR.

Talk half and watch how Irfaat getting nuff breathing space.