Diamond man charged with rape of woman, 20

A Diamond man, who allegedly had sexual intercourse with a woman he met on Facebook, was yesterday charged with the offence.

Twenty-five-year-old Samuel Whaul, a theology student, at a Bible college, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that October 23, 2018, at Promenade Gardens, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 20-year-old woman without her consent.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The matter was heard in-camera and members of the public and the media were asked to exit the courtroom.

According to information, the two met via Facebook and after months of communicating, they agreed to meet in the Promenade Gardens. However, while there, Whaul began to make sexual advances towards the young woman who refused to have sex with him.

Despite the woman’s request, Whaul allegedly forced himself on her and had sex with her without her consent. She then went and reported the matter to the police. An investigation was carried out and Whaul was arrested.

While the court prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted to the defendant, he asked that conditions be attached.

Whaul was granted bail in the sum of $200,000. He was instructed to not make contact with the witnesses and the victim.

The Magistrate also ordered Whaul to report to the Brickdam Police Station every Friday until the hearing and determination of the trial.

He will make his next court appearance on February 25, for statements.