C’tyne businessman denies involvement in attack on Chinese national

The Upper Corentyne businessman who is believed to be the mastermind in the attack on a Chinese national, is denying that he is involved in any way in the assault, police sources say.

Kaieteur News was told that the man was released yesterday, but while in custody, he denied any involvement.

According to information received, the businessman had recently constructed two massive buildings in Skeldon and had acquired the services of the Chinese national to construct windows for the buildings and had incurred costs running nearly $4M. However, it was disclosed that the businessman did not want to pay for the work done.

A source in Skeldon also revealed that, “he has a very intimidating behaviour, so he is capable of doing that to the Chinee man. The police should dig deeper”.

Two men were captured at a Number 51 Police Station roadblock following a brazen daytime attack on a Chinese national in Skeldon, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, last Thursday. The men hammered the foreigner about his head and body before making good their escape in a white Toyota Allion bearing licence plate number PSS 8991.

Kaieteur News was told by multiple police sources that the suspects, who were captured shortly after the attack while attempting to flee back to Georgetown, where they are originally from, told cops that the businessman had hired them to “rough the Chinee man up”. Their intention, a police source said, was not to rob but to merely instill fear upon the Chinese businessman. The men claimed they were promised a hefty sum to execute the plan and were told that they would be paid after the job was done, they told investigators. The car the men were in was lodged at the Springlands Police Station. Bloodstains were reportedly found on the shoes of one of the men that were arrested in the roadblock.

Police confirmed that the men will be charged today.