Body discovered on Zeelugt Foreshore still unidentified

Feb 19, 2019

 

 

The Guyana Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a male, which was found on February 2, 2019, in the vicinity of Zeelugt Foreshore, West Coast Demerara. The body is presently at Ezekiel’s Funeral Parlour. The deceased is of East Indian descent and appears to be in his late 40’s.

“Anyone with information leading to his identification is asked to contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers ‪268-2353, ‪268-2223, ‪268-2298, ‪268-2222, ‪268-2328, ‪268-2329, 225-3650, 226-1929, 911 or the nearest Police Station,” a statement from the Force said yesterday.

