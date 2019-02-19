BCB/Shimron Hetmyer Intermediate Tournament Rose Hall Town Pepsi, Albion CC among victorious teams in rain affected first round

The Berbice Cricket Board’s Shimron Hetmyer Intermediate Tournament bowled off on Sunday. Several matches were played off despite heavy rainfalls which battered most of the grounds in Berbice. Among the teams registering victories were defending Champions Rose Hall Town Pepsi, Albion Community Centre, Whim National, No.73 Young Warriors, Dukestown Cricket Club, D’Edward Cricket Club, Skeldon Titans Cricket Club, No.72 All Stars Cricket Club, No. 43 Scorpion and No. 72 Cut and Load. Former National Youth Players Kevin Sinclair with 9 for 13 versus Kildonan Cricket Club and Albion’s Sharaz Ramcharran 6 for 20, were among the top performers in the opening round. Results are as follows:

1. At Chesney: Albion Community Centre Cricket Club defeated Chesney Cricket Club by 63 runs in a match reduced to 22-Overs per side.

Albion Community Centre 185 for 7 in 22-Overs. Kandasammy Surjunarine 58, Sarwan Chaitnarine 33 and Adrian Sukwah 19. D. Harilall 5 for 34.

Chesney Cricket Club 122 all out in 18.3 Overs. Ricky Amoi 35, A. Gajabi 18, S. Bacchus17. Sharaz Ramcharran 6 for 20, Kevin Umroa 2 for 21.

2. At Albion: Rose Hall Town Pepsi trashed Kildonan Cricket Club by 182 runs in a match reduced to 32 Overs.

Rose Hall Town Pepsi 226 for 4 in 32 Overs. Junior Sinclair 62, Jonathan Rampersaud 50, Kevlon Anderson 34, Shawn Pereira 20 not out.

Kildonan Cricket Club 34 all out in 13.2 Overs. Kevin Sinclair 9 for 13.

3. At No. 73 Ground: No. 73 Young Warriors defeated Scottsburg United by 130 runs.

No. 73 Young Warriors Cricket Club 228 all out in 34.5 Overs. Lakeram Latchman 32, Aftab Moneer 82 and Odraj Singh 39. M. Raghuraj 4 for 53 and B. Tulsie 3 for 10.

Scottsburg United Cricket Club 98 all out in 22.4 Overs. Akthar Nahar 37, Calvin Cort 21 not out. Lakeram Latchman 3 for 10, Azad Mohamed 4 for 10, Rajesh Bishnauth 3 for 15.

4. At No. 48 Ground: Dukestown Cricket Club defeated No. 48 Challengers.

Dukestown Cricket Club 291 all out in 38 Overs. Errol Byass 68, Budram Sukhdeo 71, Clavern Beresford 28. Munesh Lalu 5 for 37. S. Baijnauth 2 for 37 and Delvin Baldeo 2 for 33.

No. 48 Challengers Cricket Club 161 innings closed. Balram Persaud 26, Devin Baldeo 37, Munesh Lalu 29. Clavern Beresford 2 for 50.

5. At Crabwood Creek: Skeldon Titans defeated Crabwood Creek Cricket Club by 5 wickets. Crabwood Creek Cricket Club 117 all out in 32 Overs. Darshan Challitar 40, Sherwin Murray 3 for 27, Fascid Bacchus 3 for 4, C. Felix 2 for 21.

Skeldon Titans Cricket Club 118 for 5 in 18.3 Overs. Gagendra Ramnarine 31, Zerkeel Gordon 18. Devendra Tamessar 3 for 29.

6. At No. 70 Ground: No. 72 All Stars defeated No. 70 M.Y.O Cricket Club by 7 wickets. No. 70 M.Y.O. Cricket Club 189 all out in 35 Overs. Jameel Asad 31, Niaz Khan 67, Permeshwar Chatterpaul 3 for 39, Pradeep Gobin 3 for 31.

No. 72 All Star Cricket Club 193 for 3 in 29-Overs. Soamdat Singh 136 (13×4, 10×6) and Mahendra Bhoj 43. Abbes Khan 2 for 36, Niazi Khan 2 for 19.

7. No. 72 Cut and Load defeated No. 79 Spartan Cricket Club by 20 runs. No. 72 Cut and Load 95 all out in 21.3 Overs. D. Jaggernauth 26, Victor Pedro 27. Omesh Khemraj 3 for 16, Omesh Mathura 2 for 16. Naeem Yacoob 2 for 9.

No. 70 Spartan Cricket Club 75 innings closed in 18.4 Overs. Rayan Yacoon 22, victor Pedro 5 for 37 and D. Jaggernauth 4 for 16.

8. At No. 43 Ground: No. 43 Scorpion Cricket Club defeated Yakusari Caribs Cricket Club by 82 runs.

No. 43 Scorpion Cricket Club 134 all out un 22.2 Overs. A. Grant 29, N. Drepaul 58. N. Ayana 5 for 6, R. Ayana 2 for 25. C. Ayana 2 for 22.

Yakusari Caribs Cricket Club 52 all out in 14.1 Overs. M. Havery 4 for 29, Y. Danroop 3 for 13 and B. Deen 3 for 2.

9. At D’Edward: D’Edward Cricket Club defeated Bush Lot United Cricket Club by 24 runs. The match was reduced to 20-Overs due to rain.

D’Edward Cricket Club 170 for 3 in 20-Overs. Devindra Lalsa 42, L. Sookra 52, H. Bridgelall 28, A. Khan 20. S. Bhagwandas 2 for 24.

Bush Lot United Cricket Club 146 all out in 19.4 Overs. J. Dilchand 56, H. Darson 30, A. Maradek 39. L. Sookra 2 for 6, N. Rampersaud 2 for 28.

10. At Whim: Whim National Cricket Club defeated Fyrish Cricket Club by 3 wickets.

Fyrish Cricket Club 64 all out in 21-Overs. S. Roopnarine 14, K. Deonarine 3 for 25, V. Samaroo 2 for 14, R. Drepaul 2 for 8.

Whim National Cricket Club 65 for 7 in 21 Overs. K. Deonarine 17, M. Charran 18. K. Subramani 4 for 19. Y. Chinapen 2 for 10.