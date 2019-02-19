Balram Narine wins again

The Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC) of Berbice 2019 season has started with a flurry with the club already hosting two events. The club which is one of the most active cycling entities in the country has vowed to maintain that prestige.

Both events so far have been won by 2018 champion cyclist Balram Narine. The first event was staged on the West Coast Berbice. The second race, which was held on the Upper Corentyne, saw Narine winning the 40 miler in a time of 1hr: 4minutes. The event, which began around 11 hrs in front of the Arawak Disco on the Upper Corentyne, saw the cyclists pedaling to the No 51 Police Station before turning back to finish at its place of origin.

Riding in second was Ralph Sewnarine ahead of Donovan Fraser and Mario Washington. Washington was the first among the juveniles with Steve Bhimsain, Marlon Budram and Jeremiah Joseph occupying the other spots. Joshua Campbell was the first among the U14 riders.

Narine was so dominant in winning the event that he opened a 4 miles gap on the rest of the field and copped nine of the 10 sprint prizes up for offer. Sewnarine took the other.

The event, which was started by Corriverton Mayor Winston Roberts and Colin Leacock of the Arawak Disco, saw 15 riders taking to the starting line.

Among the sponsors were the Arawak Disco, A. Ally and Sons, Gloves Boat Service, Home Line Furnishing and Superintendent Guy Nurse among others. (Samuel Whyte)