Accused in Montrose granny killing for trial today

Feb 19, 2019

 

The trial of 25-year-old Colin Allen, also known as, ‘Bonus’, who is accused of the 2015 murder of Danrasie Ganesh, who was found dead in her Montrose, East Coast Demerara home, will

Murder accused Colin Allen

commence this morning before Justice Navindra Singh.
A 12-member mixed jury will be empanelled to consider the evidence in the trial which will take place at the High Court in Georgetown.
According to reports, the battered body of Ganesh, 77, was found in her home on August 1, 2015, by relatives who went to check on her after she failed to answer her neighbours’ calls.
The gruesome murder was captured on surveillance camera. It was reported that Ganesh’s killer, believed to be Allen, formerly of Timehri, East Bank Demerara, clubbed her on the head with a tyre wrench and dragged her into a corner, where she collapsed.

Victim: Danrasie Ganesh

It was then that the alleged killer wrapped a hand-towel around her neck, kicked and stomped the old woman until she lay motionless.
Allen was captured three weeks after the murder at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown. He reportedly told detectives that a male relative of Ganesh had paid him $700,000 to kill the old woman and steal documents pertaining to her property.

 

