$114M contract inked to improve quality of TVET in Regions One and Seven

Latest update February 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
To the tune of $114M, a contract was yesterday signed by the Ministry of Education and the Caribbean Engineering and Management Consultants Inc. to help improve the Technical Vocational Education and Training [TVET] programme that is offered in Regions One and Seven. The contract falls under the Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project [GSDEP], which is being financed by funding from government, through the Ministry of Education, secured from the Caribbean Development Bank in an amount equivalent to US$12,252,000.
Under the Enhanced Learning Component, the Design and Construction Supervision Services – Lot A Bartica Secondary School Practical Instruction Department [Region Seven, Bartica] and Northwest Secondary School Practical Instruction Department [Region One, Mabaruma] were earmarked to be done.
According to the GSDEP Project Coordinator, Mr. Theron Siebs, the objective is to refurbish and retrofit the two departments with the aim of enhancing the quality of TVET in Guyana and to bridge the disparity between the coast and the hinterland.
The Caribbean Engineering and Management Consultants Inc. will execute under the contract, the preparation of final designs and provide construction supervision services for the expansion and refurbishment of the facilities, and prepare maintenance plans for those facilities.
