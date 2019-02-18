This is the cake that Jack baked

– novelty cake decorator, Lystra Jack

Lystra Jack is a baker who has been in the business for six years, with her Pike Street bakery, which she dubbed Piece A Cake & Cupcakes.

The Kitty bakery is known for producing cakes with intricate decorations, including a moneybag cake that Jack baked for Senior Police Superintendent Michael Sutton.

Though Jack is skilled at traditional cake decorations as would typically be seen on wedding cakes, Jack also produces novelty decorations, including a cake that looks like a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and another that looks like a game of Roulette you’d find in a late night casino. If there’s a design you want on your cake, name it and she can get it done.

Although Jack established Piece A Cake & Cupcakes six years ago, she’s been baking and decorating since 2000.

However, she didn’t always know that would be her calling. Before she was a baker, she was heavily involved in the fashion industry. Jack used to be on the catwalk, every now and then, modeling for talented designers. She was even a manager at a boutique.

Asked why she stopped modeling, she said “I felt I was getting too big for that, body and age.”

Jack wasn’t into baking until she started having parties for her children. It was then that she realized how much fun she had baking and decorating, then she decided to explore that interest.

Jack said she learned the basics from an expert who now lives in Canada, and that she polished those skills at the Carnegie School of Home Economics. However, she credits her decorations to her own unique, creative thought.

“I get inspiration from a lot of things and people, mostly my family. They’re the ones who give me the extra push. Customers and their personalities also give me a zap.”

Her customers feel the same way, because she has received rave reviews for her work, on the bakery’s Facebook page. One customer wrote “This girl is creative beyond measure. Most of all, she is humble and polite, which makes the cake somehow taste even better.”

Another customer wrote: “I love my cakes so much, I don’t want to cut them.”

Jack said that being a baker and cake decorator means a lot to her.

“Creating a beautiful cake that a customer can sit and watch, take pictures, share and, most of all, enjoy the taste, really makes me feel awesome. It helps me to maintain my family and put smiles on their faces. That’s one of the most important things. I love what I do. I take pride and joy in doing it, and wouldn’t trade it for the world.”