Mother pleads for word on daughter in Germany

Farida Mohamed last saw her daughter about 14 years ago.

The 17-year-old, Christine Erulin, was preparing to migrate to Germany to live with her father Stephane, and stepmother.

Since then, Mohamed would keep in contact with her daughter via phone calls. But everything changed sometime in April 2015, when her daughter stopped calling her. And countless calls to her phone went unanswered.

It has been almost four years since Mohamed has heard from, or seen her child. Not only has Christine stopped communicating with her mother, she has also stopped chatting with her friends here in Guyana. Christine was born in French Guiana. She turns 31 on August 12. However, she grew up in Guyana where she attended school from nursery through secondary.

According to her mother, “I had one phone number for her. But every time I call it, nobody would answer. I even wrote letters and sent them to her father’s address, but they all came back. Her Facebook account has also been deleted.”

Mohamed related that her daughter would usually call for her birthday, Mother’s Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day as well as on other special occasions. She added that her daughter had promised to send her photographs of herself, but never did.

The distraught mother is still baffled as to why her daughter has cut all ties, since according to her, they shared a good bond.

“I have never had any strange conversations with her. From time to time I would call her stepmother and she would tell me that Christine is stressed out and that she was moving out to go and live on her own since she had turned 18.”

Asked if the stepmother disclosed why Christine was stressed, Mohamed replied “no”, adding that the woman told her to enquire of her daughter about the problem. The woman said that she recalled having a conversation with her daughter who told her that she was undergoing training to become a waitress at a restaurant in Germany.

“I want her father to make contact with me. I want Christine to make contact with me. I keep getting bad dreams about her. The last time I dreamt that she was dressed in all black, chained and unconscious.

“Christine, your mother wants you to know that she and your brothers miss you very much and love you more than words can say. They want to hear from you to know for certain that you are doing okay. According to Mohamed, she has made attempts to contact her daughter’s father who runs a blooming construction business in Cologne, Germany, but to no avail.

She said that she has sent emails to the father’s business as well as messages to his Facebook and Instagram accounts, but has gotten no response. She said that she has also reached out to her daughter’s stepmother, Angie on Facebook and has not gotten a reply.

Last week, Mohamed travelled from Linden where her daughter grew up to Kaieteur News’ Saffon Street, Charlestown Georgetown office, seeking help with contacting her daughter, a former student of the Mackenzie High School.

While there, efforts were made by a reporter to contact Christine, the call however, was forwarded to the answering machine. Mohamed has described her daughter as a very kind-hearted individual who kept her loved ones close.

For this reason, she is finding it hard to accept that her daughter would stop communicating with her family in Guyana, and believes that something is genuinely amiss with her.

The mother claimed that on numerous occasions last year she visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking help with contacting Christine. But every time, she said, she was told that a representative would call her; but no one has done so ever since.

Mohamed also claimed that she reached out to a representative of the German Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, but was told that nothing can be done since her daughter was an adult. Anyone with information that may help with contacting Christine is asked to call or message her mother on 592-612-9754.