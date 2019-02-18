Mother of boys in Muslim scholar rape case reportedly offered $6 M to drop matter

Even as the time draws near for the Muslim Scholar, Neezam Ali, who has been accused of raping nine boys to face his trial in the High Court, the mother of three of the victims is reportedly facing yet another obstacle in relation to the case.

The woman has said she is now being offered money to come to a settlement in the matter. This past week, she recalled that a man, who is known to her, tried to convince her to accept $6 million.

However, the single mother said that she was not the least bit tempted to accept the offer. She instead described the offer as disrespectful.

“I cannot accept any amount of money because it would be disrespectful to my boys especially now that the trial I’ve been a calling for is about to come up.

This (Muslim) brother, whom I know for all these years, turned up at my house uninvited to persuade me to take money, it scared me so I had to make a report to the police.”

The woman hopes that the police will apprehend the suspect and charge him accordingly.

“I‘ve waited years for this case to be tried. I will not do anything to jeopardize the case at this point. All I need is justice for my sons, “she added, noting that her sons are now teenagers.

“The police have launched their investigation and I hope they are able to arrest this man because I am fearful for my life,” the woman added

Some, seven years ago, Ali, an Islamic Scholar was charged for the alleged raped of nine boys, who took Quran and Arabic lessons from him.

The virtual complainants allege that Ali had penetrative anal intercourse with them while they were minors. The incident allegedly took place as the boys were attending classes at an East Coast Demerara Masjid.

The Muslim Scholar of 268 Section ‘C’ 5 South Turkeyen had previously undergone a Preliminary Inquiry before Magistrate Moore on several counts of sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust.

Ali was committed to stand trial in the High Court in 2013. However, in 2017, the matter was sent back to the Magistrates’ Court based on directive of the Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP).

It was reported that the medical reports and birth certificates, of the nine boys involved in the case had allegedly disappeared.

In addition to remitting the matter to Magistrate Alex Moore to re-open the paper committals, the DPP also issued a directive to the Guyana Police Force to obtain certified copies of the original documents. Kaieteur News understands that those files have since been reconstructed and currently before the Magistrate’s Court.

Ali had been committed to stand trial in the High Court by Magistrate Alex Moore in 2013.

Ali was placed on $1,300,000 bail after his appearance before the Court.

The allegations of abuse first came to light when the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) received an anonymous tip and officials there began an investigation that led them to the boys, who were then between the ages of four and ten. The victims are now in their teens.

Shortly after committal, his lawyer, Nigel Hughes, filed an action in the High Court to have the committal overturned. However, this was rejected by the court.

His application was made on several grounds, including that the Magistrate acted in excess of his jurisdiction when he failed to consider the expert opinion of Dr. Walter Ramsahoye, who testified that it was impossible for the accused to commit the act, since he is impotent.

This statement was the essence of Ali’s defence, one which the defence claimed was ignored by the prosecution and the Magistrate.

But Magistrate Moore in response, noted that police witness, Inspector Hatty David, testified that Dr. Ramsahoye’s opinion was formed from information provided by Ali, and was not one which came as result of doctors treating and attending to a medical condition, which the accused suffered, over a period of time.

Eventually, the then acting Chief Justice (CJ) Ian Chang ruled the court does not see it fit to quash the order of committal of the Magistrate.