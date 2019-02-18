More than one month later…Irfaan Ali still to verify his qualifications

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

“As the facts come, I will release it to the media.”

That is what Irfaan Ali told the media the day he was elected to serve as People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) presidential candidate. At the time, he was being questioned about his disputed qualifications.

This was since January 19.

But even before that, when this newspaper questioned him about the authenticity of his qualifications, Ali had issued this statement: “I have noted a contrived, concerted campaign to discredit and misrepresent my academic credentials. I have never presented any inaccurate academic achievements. I will not give credence to such organised slander to discredit my wide-ranging academic progress by responding to every single element of the mischievous information being peddled and which objective is to undermine my effort to serve as the PPP Presidential Candidate. Certificates reflecting my diplomas and degrees are already in the public domain for scrutiny. Further I am awaiting additional official transcripts from institutions I have completed studies which I will have no hesitation in making public too. I will not be deterred nor intimidated.”

Over a month later, the media still cannot get answers out of Ali. Moreover, the promised “certificates and transcripts” are still to be made public.

It is not a case where this publication has not been reaching out to Ali.

In fact, this newspaper tried to facilitate several meetings with Ali so that he can set the record straight. On each occasion, Ali assured this newspaper that he has absolutely nothing to hide and that he is willing to answer all questions. But, he has been busy.

On two separate occasions, it seemed like a meeting would have occurred.

At one time, Ali indicated that he was at the Office of the Opposition Leader but by the time Kaieteur News tried to make its way across, Ali had to hurry off to another meeting.

Another meeting almost happened, but, Ali had to hurry off to the airport.

Calls were made to Ali last week. They went unanswered. Yesterday, this newspaper got hold of the Presidential candidate via phone. Ali answered, listened to what was asked of him, and then promised to return the call within 30mins to an hour, stating that he was in the middle of something. After more than an hour passed and he did not return the call, this newspaper took up the mantle and called Ali back. But, the calls went unanswered.

There were several media reports to the effect that Ali used a fraudulent document—a transcript—to pursue his Master’s degree at an Indian university in 2002.

In 2003, Ali completed his Master’s degree.

When questions were raised about the absence of a first degree, Ali released a certificate showing he has a first degree.

But that document certified that Ali completed his Bachelor’s degree in 2006—some three years after he completed his Master’s.

So what was used by Ali to access the Master’s programme?

Ali still cannot say at which institution he got the first degree used to access the Indian Master’s programme.

What Ali circulated was the certificate from the University of Sunderland of 2006.

But there have been suggestions and indications that the Sunderland certificate was not authentic.

Ali has made attempts to verify that the Sunderland certificate is authentic but never even attempted to name the institution where he did his first degree.

Ali never hosted a press conference since he was chosen presidential candidate.

At a press conference last Thursday, PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo was asked if he was provided with the relevant transcripts. Jagdeo indicated he has not. He said, “I know he (Ali) has written to the agency, so I suspect as soon as he gets them he will make them available.”

Asked which agency, Jagdeo responded, “I do not know.” But, he said, “I can verify that you have all the certificates that he has so far.”

Kaieteur News pointed out that while indeed there are over six certificates from Ali in the public domain, the media is yet to see the certificate of the degree he used to enter the Master’s programme.

Jagdeo responded, “He is waiting on the transcript from the agency.”

The Party leader said, “I have seen all sorts of things. It is in the public domain and I can vouch for all of it, and the candidate has made it clear that he is getting the transcript for the other one, but he has a Master’s; he is doing the doctorate, he has a first degree and there is some issue about another first degree.”

This newspaper questioned Jagdeo as to whether he was vouching that Ali had a first degree when he entered the Master’s programme.

Jagdeo said, “The thing is what he said to me. I believe him. Yes, I am vouching for him because I believe him.”