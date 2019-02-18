Georgetown Turf Club Pre-Mash Horse Race Meet…Irish Boy gallops to feature win; 16 year-old Jockey Kellman impresses

The Georgetown Turf Club (GTC) Race Course at Mocha Arcadia was alight with action yesterday when the entity brought off its Pre-Mashramani Horse Race Meet which was witnessed by a few hundred spectators.

Six exciting races (all contested over five-furlongs) permeated the afternoon’s proceedings which the fans, supporters enjoyed. The feature event for K/Class Horses sponsored by Carib Beer was won by Irish Boy piloted by Guyana’s #1 Jockey, Colin Ross, taking the runner-up position was Something Special.

Event #5 was spectacularly won by 16 year-old Jockey Quinton Kellman atop Early Bird which is owned by Sayaud Sakur of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. Settling for second was Rosanna which was piloted by Colin Ross.

Event #4 was taken by Quick Kiss with Lord Gift and Rushell bracing the finishing line together and were declared joint second place finishers. In other results, Up Front, Poor People Money and Roseanna ended one two three in race #3; Something Special was too good for Doctor Switch in event #2 while the day’s opening race was taken by Quick Kiss ahead of Princess Natehaj.

President of the Georgetown Turf Club, Michael Sims expressed thanks to all the Horse Owners, Jockey’s and other officials whose combined efforts ensured that the event was a resounding success.

Sims also thanked his Secretary, Compton Sancho for his lucid commentary of the races which kept the fans informed with every gallop. The president was very grateful for the corporate support received for the event and made special mention of Ansa McAl under its Carib and 592 Beers, Supreme Ventures Enterprise Inc., I BET Supreme, Goodwood Racing Service, Kanhai Electrical (Regent Street), Chico of Kenrick Auto Sales, Builders Lumber Yard, Pet Shop and Jumbo Jet Auto Sales.