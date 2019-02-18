Disabled woman perishes in early morning blaze

Latest update February 18th, 2019 12:58 AM
A 57-year-old woman perished at around 01.00 hrs yesterday after she was trapped in a fire that razed her Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara home.
Yowani Sasenarine, 57, who had suffered a stroke sometime ago, was alone in the upper flat of the two-storey wooden house when the fire started.
Three fire tenders had rushed to the scene but the firefighters were unable to save the building.
The cause of the blaze was still unknown up to late yesterday. It is believed to have started in the upper flat. Nothing was saved.
The youngest daughter who acts as a caregiver was out at the time, but another daughter and son-in law were in the lower flat with their children.
The daughter said she was awakened by the sound of objects falling in her mother’s flat.
She ran outside with her family, and saw that the upper flat was ablaze.
An alarm was raised but they were unable to save her physically challenged mother.
Chief Fire Officer Marlon Gentle has said the investigations are ongoing and are far from over.
The youngest daughter, who took care of her mother, said she was at a brother’s home, but was heading to her residence when she noticed a crowd on the roadway and huge fire.
She then saw that her sister and others who had occupied the lower flat were all on the road. There was no sign of her mother.
She exited the car and asked about her mom, she was told that the woman had died in the fire.
There have been a number of major fires for the year. One occurred at Beterverwagting East Coast Demerara. Another at Tucville Terrace left six homeless. There was also a fire at Essequibo, while another fire at Mon Repos claimed the life of a toddler.
Feb 18, 2019The finals of the Bounty Farm Ltd. Handicap Tournament concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Club with Alex Arjoon being crowned King. Nicholas Verwey came out on top of Category A, Samuel...
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
There is absolutely nothing any man or woman can do to remove the repugnant edicts that the seat of authority imposes on... more
After his non-eventful appearance at the book launch, he became more desperate. It had been two months since he had arrived... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]