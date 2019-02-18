Chris Gayle: West Indies batsman to retire after 2019 World Cup

Latest update February 18th, 2019 12:58 AM

BBC Sport – West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from one-day international cricket after this summer’s World Cup.

Chris Gayle averages 37.12 at a strike-rate of 85.82 in ODIs. (Getty Images)

The left-hander, 39, has scored 9,727 ODI runs – second only to the legendary Brian Lara among West Indians – in 284 matches since his debut in 1999.
Gayle said: “I’m looking to draw the line – or should I say cut the string – let the youngsters have some fun and I can sit back in the party stand.”
The World Cup will be held in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.
Gayle is in the West Indies squad to face England in a five-match one-day series starting on Wednesday in Barbados.
Asked if he might also end his ODI career as a World Cup winner, he said: “Absolutely, the youngsters owe it to me.
“They have to do that for me and try and get me the trophy. But I’ll be looking to put my input in as well.”
“It is a big year for me. I hope 2019 can finish for me on a great note.”
Gayle has made 23 ODI centuries, and his 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 is the fourth-highest score in history. He is one of only six men to have scored an ODI double hundred.
A part-time off-spinner, he has also taken 165 ODI wickets at 35.33 apiece.
He was part of the West Indies team that won the Champions Trophy in England in 2004.
Gayle has played 103 Tests for West Indies, but in recent years has focused on limited-overs matches, both internationally and in domestic Twenty20 competitions.
He will continue to be available for T20s, and he said is is keen to play in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s inaugural 100-ball competition in 2020.
“I guess England should invite me over. Then I’ll explode the tournament and say ‘thank you guys; bring in a youngster now’,” he said.
“I’ll set the trend for you like I did in all tournaments around the world. Fingers crossed, we’ll see what happens.”

