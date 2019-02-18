Chinese Govt. to finance new Bertram Collins College Headquarters

On the heels of multiple loan and grant arrangements made available to Guyana from the People’s Republic of China, Guyana is set to receive yet another loan from the Chinese government.

It will come in the form of a US$10M grant to finance a state-of-the-art centre for the housing of the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service.

Senior director of the college told Kaieteur News that China offered to finance as well as build the new headquarters at Ogle, where the college currently controls 29 acres of land.

“The government has been able to secure a grant of US$10M to build a brand new, modern, state-of-the-art college and that’s from the Chinese government,” an offer which was made last year.

“The attrition rate in the public service is very high. There may be need for more than 60 people at the end of the year.”

Paul said that, because of the great demand for skilled public servants, the headquarters will need to produce thousands in a very short time.

Paul said that the Chinese government has already had engineers, surveyors and other experts studying the area, who have already done soil-testing and other exams to determine the viability of such a construction on the land.

“We have sent up the proposal to them, detailing all the things that we want,” including a lecture room, canteen, gym, study areas for syndicates, etc., the Director noted. A design for the project is currently in the works.

“Things are moving a little slowly,” Paul said, “but it’s moving.”

The Bertram Collins College of the Public Service is currently teaching its third batch of students. The college is the brain-child of President David Granger following years of criticism of the public service for poor customer service. The college does not only provide training for current public servants, but also caters to school-leavers who are interested in pursuing a career there.