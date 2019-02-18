Charges for bus driver passenger caught on video assaulting cop

Two men, who were caught on video attacking a policeman are expected to appear in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts today on several charges.

The traffic rank, Constable Samuels who received minor injuries, was assaulted shortly after 16:00 hrs on February 13, while attempting to arrest a minibus driver at the corner of Camp and Robb Streets, Georgetown.

According to information, the on-duty rank observed the minibus driver proceeding along Robb Street. He attempted to intercept the bus to arrest the driver who is wanted by the police for allegedly obstructing traffic.

But after he stopped the bus, the driver exited and assaulted the rank.

He was then joined by a passenger who also assaulted the cop.

Eyewitnesses intervened and took the minibus driver to a nearby store to calm him down, but he subsequently fled. The matter was reported, an investigation was carried out and charges were instituted against the minibus driver and the passenger.

Days after, another video circulated on social media showed a driver attached to a security firm verbally abusing another traffic rank.

In the video the traffic rank is observed writing something in a note pad, after stopping the bus.

Soon after, the driver who was seated in the minibus started shouting “You gone get transfer. You gotta get transfer. Man carry yuh —- man. I sure after today you would never get one sk#*t to tell me again because you gon see next time.

He then shouted ‘get yuh sk#*t man, crossing dag y’all low life. Me ain’t get one sk#*t to give yuh. Yuh hungry watch yuh $#@&***ing mouth how it white.”

This matter is being investigated by the police.