Captured duo was hired to “rough up” Skeldon Chinese National

Feb 18, 2019

– police sources

A businessman from Skeldon, Berbice is under investigation for allegedly masterminding the attack on a Chinese businessman last Thursday.
Kaieteur News was told by multiple police sources that the suspects who were captured shortly after the attack while attempting to flee back to Georgetown, where they are originally from, told investigators that the businessman hired them “to rough the Chinee man up”.
Their intention, a police said, was not to rob but to merely instill fear in their victim. The men were allegedly promised a hefty sum after the job was done.
There are reports that the alleged mastermind owed the Chinese national money.
Although the suspects have implicated the businessman, they are reportedly declining to divulge the full details of the plot.
Indications are that they will be charged today at the 51 Magistrates Court.
On Thursday at around 14:30 hrs during a police roadblock in front the Number 51 Police Station, police arrested a man who was driving a white Toyota Premio bearing licence plate number PSS 8991 and another male walking a short distance away. The man appeared to have exited PSS 8991 before reaching the roadblock to evade the police.
However police were already on alert with information that two suspects in a white Toyota Premio had attacked a Chinese businessman.
Prior to their arrest, they had staked out their target’s business place.
Reports are that the men, one armed with a hammer entered the premises and struck the owner several times to his head and body with the hammer before escaping.
Eyewitnesses contacted the police who set up roadblocks along the Corentyne and captured the men.
The car was lodged at the Springlands Police Station. Blood stain was reportedly found on the shoes of the man that was arrested in the roadblock.
Kaieteur News was told that one of the suspects stated that he borrowed the car from his employer in Georgetown.

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

