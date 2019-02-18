Brandon Harding is Carib Soca Monarch second year in a row

GTT Jingle and Song Competition winner 2011, Brandon Harding, has won the Carib Soca Monarch crown for the second year in a row.

Last year, Harding beat out 14 other contestants in the finals with his spirited song ‘Alive’. This year, he just edged out second place winner Steven Ramphal with his song ‘Alone’. Harding had said ‘Alone’ “is about believing in yourself, about enjoying yourself all alone, not needing someone to make you happy or tell you that you are great.”

He scored just one point more than Steven Ramphal, who sang ‘Soca in Meh vein’. Ramphal was noted as the best newcomer to the competition.

Third place went to Police Officer Osbert ‘Vintage’ Cain, with ‘Soca King’, while Jomo Primo finished fourth with his performance ‘Tribute’.