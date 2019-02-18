Bounty Farm Handicap Squash tournament…Arjoon crowned King after beating Pollard in Final

The finals of the Bounty Farm Ltd. Handicap Tournament concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Club with Alex Arjoon being crowned King. Nicholas Verwey came out on top of Category A, Samuel Ince-Carvalhal took the Open Plate title, and Mohryan Baksh was the Category A winner.

Nail biting matches wowed the crowd that was treated to outstanding play from the finalists. Top player Arjoon (-22) showed why he is ranked number 1, as he defeated Regan Pollard (-14), in an exciting final match.

Using a variety of the shots in his repertoire, Arjoon moved easily around the court and worked the talented Pollard through 2 games. Moving quickly to level out his negative points, Arjoon calmly returned the hard hitting Pollards shots. His superior play proved too much for Pollard, who could only earn 6 points in each game, as Arjoon reigned supreme in a 15/6, 15/6 victory.

Show stopper of the day was the Category A match between Nicholas Verwey (-8) and Michael Alphonso (-10). The level of play between these two youngsters was incredible as they rallied to every corner of the court in a display of precision play. Verwey, who has improved at an incredible rate over the last few months, hunted every ball the skilful Alphonso played.

Alphonso, on form, quickly closed the 2 point deficit of his handicap and dominated early in the game. Verwey pulled himself back up to even out but Alphonso’s experience and expertise carried him through to take the first game 15/13. In the second game the battle continued as Verwey pulled out in front to a 14/ 11 advantage. Alphonso refused to give up and fought his way to 14/14 before Verwey closed the second game down.

Emotions were high as the third game had spectators on the edge of their seats. A determined Verwey came out strong and secured an early lead. After some of the longest rallies of the tournament, Verwey was ahead 6/2 and earned another string of 6 points. Both players were visibly exhausted but refused to back off as Alphonso pushed to catch up with 3 of his own. At 14/6, it seemed Alphonso couldn’t hold on any longer but he made a final bid and worked for another 4 points to reach 10/14. Verwey held his patience before finishing the match in sheer style with a perfectly executed nick for a 13/15, 15/14, 15/10 triumph.

In the open plate, junior player Samuel Ince-Carvalhal (3) secured his win against Ian Mekdeci (5) with precision drops, good lengths and deception. He closed his point deficit early and dominated the two games despite Mekdeci getting some great balls past him to die in the back of the court. Ince-Carvalhal earned the plate title with a 15/11, 15/11 win.

Mohryan Baksh (-3) took the Category A title after defeating Louis DaSilva (7) in another entertaining game with long rallies and good placement. Baksh is also coming up in the ranks as he overcame a 10 point disadvantage to claim his spot in the winner’s line up.

The longstanding support of Bounty Farm Ltd of Guyana’s Squash is instrumental in the development of the sport in Guyana and the Association would like to express their gratitude for the sponsorship of this tournament and all of their contributions.

Results:

Open Category

Winner Alex Arjoon

Second Place Regan Pollard

Third Place Deje Dias

Open Category Plate

Winner Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

Second Place Ian Mekdeci

Third Place Jonathan Antczak

Category A

Winner Nicholas Verwey

Second Place Michael Alphonso

Third Place Abosaide Cadogan

Category A Plate

Winner Mohryan Baksh

Second Place Louis Dasilva

Third Place Ethan Jonas

Open

Alex Arjoon (-22) Regan Pollard (-14) 15/6, 15/6

Open Plate

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal (3) beat Ian Mekdeci (5) 15/11, 15/11

Jonathan Antczak (6) beat Medhi Ramdhani (8) 10/15, 15/9, 15/13

Category A

Nicholas Verwey (-8) beat Michael Alphonso (-10) 13/15, 15/14. 15/10

Abosaide Cadogan (-4) beat Kirsten Gomes (-4) 15/12, 15/14

Category A Plate

Mohryan Baksh (-3) beat Louis DaSilva (7) 15/13, 15/13

Ethan Jonas (-4) beat Aishani Persaud (11) 15/11, 15/12