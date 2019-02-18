‘Amazing’ recovery for Annandale hit-and-run survivor

– after being bedridden, now walking and speaking

Several weeks after he was rendered bedridden as a result of a hit and run accident that caused his friend’s demise, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, teen Reaz Shaw has made an amazing recovery.

From lying motionless in bed, the lad is now walking and even speaking.

His mother, Zahida Hussain and father, Yacoob Shaw reported that their son started showing signs of improvement over the past two weeks. He been attending physiotherapy classes at the Palms and began slowly making progress.

“We are very happy that he coming to himself again. That is all we ever prayed for. We are grateful for all the people who supported and prayed for Reaz as well. His recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

He started talking and is walking and he can ask for things now,” the elated parents related.

The family had been struggling to care for their teenage son, who was left crippled in a hit-and-run accident which occurred last December.

When this publication visited their home last month, Shaw’s parents related that almost every week, the household spends thousands of dollars on disposable pampers and other materials to care for the ailing boy.

“It is not easy caring for him in this condition. I work in agriculture and I does have to leave my work sometimes to help my wife to tend to him, especially like if he needs to go to the hospital for checkups or therapy. So I am not working like I used to before.”

“Just last week I took him to the hospital. We got to pay special transportation to take him to Georgetown Hospital,” the boy’s father had said.

However since then, the parents have been receiving an outpouring of prayers and support from across the country.

“We had people, we don’t even know reach out to us to show their support and for that we are very thankful. At least, I know my son can have a chance at a normal life again, “the relieved mother added.

The accident occurred on December 9, 2018 as Shaw and his friend, 15-year-old, Karcchan Khemraj were reportedly heading home from a nearby shop on a pedal cycle.

A speeding white Toyota Hiace ‘Pitbull’ minibus struck them down from behind and continued on its journey without stopping.

The teens who sustained severe injuries were picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Khemraj died while receiving medical attention.

Shaw, on the other hand, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the medical facility. The sixteen-year-old had sustained severe head injuries due to the collision with the minibus.

The damaged minibus was later found covered under a tarpaulin at the back of a bakery owned by a Chinese woman in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

The windscreen was shattered, the number plates were missing, and the left side of the bus was damaged. The hit-and-run bus, which bears Registration number GWW 2140, is reportedly owned by Chinese national, C. Wen, who has a store at Lot 10 Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.

The Chinese is said to have fled the jurisdiction, but left counterparts, who have since offered to compensate the parents of the deceased boy, with $1.9 M and $300,000 for funeral expenses.

A sum, the family has so far rejected since they believe it is not acceptable, given their son’s horrific death. They have been considering a much higher offer. Meanwhile, police are yet to locate the suspect or lay any charges in relation to the accident.