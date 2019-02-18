A phantom is running for the highest office

Dear Editor,

Guyana has just staked out another dubious first. It has a phantom running for the highest office in the land. If at this early and hysterical stage of the game the candidate has all but faded into the inconsequential, then what does that say about what would prevail if he were to?

From all appearances, the candidate has no opinions, no positions, no words and no attitudes on any matter of substance. I must disagree with those who detect something of a cerebral nature at work here (was not there in the first place) through reclusive ruminations.

Rather I chalk that up to media shyness.

Still, it is strange. For this was a person, who could be loud and boisterous; one who is not to be mistaken for a shrinking violet. Too much violet to shrink I would guess. But this is the essence of what all (for emphasis -all) Guyanese had feared.

A possible plastic president exuding all the ambience and cheering glow of plaster of Paris. I feel sorry for the forlorn fellow; yes, I have reached a mellow state. It cannot be easy to be put on the public stage and then yanked around like some mindless, helpless poodle for all the world to gawk. Apologies are due to poodles.

Yet, I gather that the man does have a thought or two; settling for one is a better idea and in the interest of being conservative. I am trying to figure out a way to examine the mind of something that was inconceivable and which now has retreated to the realm of the unimaginable, as well as that of the inanimate.

A start has to be made someplace, so here is that good old college try from someone who knows a gift horse when he sees one. A cart horse would have done better in this poodle and pony show (there I go again). But I digress.

On the economy, I think it is going to be something that sounds like this from this political mastermind: a free enterprise system, where there are absolutely no restrictions on commercial activity. In other words, there is no product, no party, no practice that is considered illegal; and with no role for the state, including the collection of taxes, or any application of cumbersome rules and regulations. Not worth the trouble; for corroboration, check with the incumbents.

And that would be regardless of who says otherwise, domestic or foreign. But there is one responsibility of the government that cannot be taken lightly, which is to facilitate the shielding of such kinds of businesses from outside scrutiny and interference.

After all, government has to do something; and that is both the model of good governance, and the essence of capitalist culture, as taught in the schools attended. What was that again? And by the way: where?

On the issue of oil, I already hear the following, which is still to be said: Might be better to share it with those neighbours; that way everybody wins. Well, at least the socialist world comes out ahead for a change, while the mentor in Moscow is kept in the circle and happy.

Environmental spills are not seen as a problem, there is always the Plan B of City Hall running to the rescue; and that troublesome matters about contracts, PSA, and all the rest are better left untouched for now. Always better to let sleeping dogs remain close to their bones.

So far, so good. And now comes a real toughie: race relations. Guyana is going to be comforted by what it hears: there is no problem there. Never was; never will be. Just the mutterings of a few misguided agitators.

The party has always been about harmony, unity, and serenity. Its record speaks. The big boss is in charge of that department and he is an expert at throwing in sweeteners and following orders. Instructions come down from the leader, and there should be no doubt as to who is the real big man in this setup.

Everywhere appalled and enthralled Guyanese citizens look and listen. This is the 21st century circus and spectacle, of the one-eyed leading the two-headed in the best imitation of the three-legged. Even the fabulous Greeks of Homeric fantasies fail to compare with the exotica that is Guyanese politics. Machiavelli is made to look like Moses. If Guyanese had any doubts about what they are in for (really in for), they should take a long moment and examine the local political stage.

There is but a single actor: he is everywhere and pronounces on every subject. This is a one-man party and one-man campaign; might be a one-man election, too. There is no longer the pretense of a candidate.

Were all elections like that farce! What was always found to be inconceivable has now shrunk to the invisible. It is a great place to be, this Guyana. I am revisiting that CCJ ruling, and it becomes clear who is the real candidate. So much for term limits and the constitution and courts.

Sincerely,

G.H.K. Lall