WPA threatens to leave Coalition if it isn’t restructured

The Working People’s Alliance Overseas chapter will leave the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition if there isn’t a new agreement for the party’s machinations, moving forward.

The WPA’s Overseas Associates issued a statement demanding the new agreement on the grounds that the agency of the smaller parties in the coalition is not respected.

APNU, WPA notes, has been operating as though it is a single entity, instead of a coalition of parties, and that that singularity operates as though it is the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Though the WPA has made attempts to participate in the leadership of the coalition on several occasions, the calls fell on deaf ears, the party’s press secretary Keith Branch said.

He said that when the APNU executive branch held a meeting recently, the smaller parties were merely called and told what the agenda would be, and that the launching of the elections committee was done with less than 48 hours notice; a “clear indication of a continuation of this fait accompli”.

Branch stated that the 2018 Local Government Elections are testimonials to the sidelining of the constituents, and that the smaller parties are treated as mere appendages of the PNCR.

The statement noted remarks made by WPA co-leader Dr. Clive Thomas in 2011: “In life as in politics, it is clearly easier to work with those who share your own point of view and are prepared in effect to echo solutions you offer for creating reconciliation, peace, and harmony.”

While the original agreement saw all parties committing to regular meetings, that commitment has not been honoured. The WPAOA will leave the coalition unless a new agreement is arranged, to actively employ the participation of all constituents as equal partners.

The coalition consists of the Guyana Action Party, the Justice for All Party, the National Front Alliance, the People’s National Congress (PNC) and the Working People’s Alliance. The WPA has criticized the PNCR’s handling of the coalition since its inception, as it is convinced that the PNCR is dictatorial.