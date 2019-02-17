Latest update February 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two answer to violent robbery charges

Feb 17, 2019 News 0

Eon Vyphuis and Marlon Goodridge found themselves before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday to answer to their individual charges of robbery with violence.
In the case of Vyphuis, it was alleged that on February 12, 2019 at Hunter Street, Albouystown Georgetown, while being armed with a ‘jooker’, robbed Jillian Alfred of articles amounting to $26,000.
He entered a not guilty plea and was denied bail after the magistrate upheld the submission made by police prosecutor Christopher Morris.
Morris stated that the victim is still hospitalized because during the course of the robbery, Vyphuis allegedly stabbed her.
For Goodridge, it was alleged that on December 2, 2018 at Croal Street, Georgetown while in the company of others, he robbed William Anthony Gomes of one Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $60,000 using personal violence on the said victim.
The 39-year-old from Lot 104 Sophia also denied the allegation after it was read to him.
Goodridge was lucky enough to be granted bail in the sum of $40,000 under the condition that he report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Brickdam Police Station every Monday pending the outcome of his matter.
Both men are to return on March 8, 2019 for their next court appearance.

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash tournament Four players advance to Open ‘Plate’ Semis

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash tournament Four players advance to Open...

Feb 17, 2019

It was a quiet afternoon at the Georgetown club on yesterday afternoon as quarter-finals for the plates were played. First up were Ian Mekdeci (5) and Lydia Fraser (10). Fraser started off in good...
Read More
Bounty Farm Handicap Squash tournament Arjune remains unbeaten with victory over DaSilva

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash tournament Arjune...

Feb 17, 2019

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Brothers United break stranglehold of Showstoppers to win zone title -Ballers Empire finishes third

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Feb 17, 2019

Guyana-based Golden Jaguars play West Dem FA select 11 in training match

Guyana-based Golden Jaguars play West Dem FA...

Feb 17, 2019

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Tournament 2019 concludes

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Tournament 2019...

Feb 17, 2019

Jayden Campbelle and Romeo Deonarain turn in impressive opening stands

Jayden Campbelle and Romeo Deonarain turn in...

Feb 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Cabinet has resigned

    President David Granger was truthful when, at a political event in Vreed-en-Hoop, he announced that he had not resigned.... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]