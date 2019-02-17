Two answer to violent robbery charges

Latest update February 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
Eon Vyphuis and Marlon Goodridge found themselves before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday to answer to their individual charges of robbery with violence.
In the case of Vyphuis, it was alleged that on February 12, 2019 at Hunter Street, Albouystown Georgetown, while being armed with a ‘jooker’, robbed Jillian Alfred of articles amounting to $26,000.
He entered a not guilty plea and was denied bail after the magistrate upheld the submission made by police prosecutor Christopher Morris.
Morris stated that the victim is still hospitalized because during the course of the robbery, Vyphuis allegedly stabbed her.
For Goodridge, it was alleged that on December 2, 2018 at Croal Street, Georgetown while in the company of others, he robbed William Anthony Gomes of one Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $60,000 using personal violence on the said victim.
The 39-year-old from Lot 104 Sophia also denied the allegation after it was read to him.
Goodridge was lucky enough to be granted bail in the sum of $40,000 under the condition that he report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Brickdam Police Station every Monday pending the outcome of his matter.
Both men are to return on March 8, 2019 for their next court appearance.
