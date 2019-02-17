Latest update February 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Reliance boy drowns on Valentine’s Day

Feb 17, 2019 News 0

Last Valentine’s Day turned bitter for an Essequibo couple after the body of their two-year-old son, Ricardo Jaigobin, was fished out of a trench just outside their Reliance home.

Dead: Ricardo Jaigobin

Based on reports, the child was last seen at his grandparent’s home on last Thursday morning, just hours before he went missing.
The boy’s grandfather was reportedly in the garden, when he wandered off and fell into a main drainage trench, which runs parallel to the sea wall dam, located outside his grandfather’s home.
The reliance sea defence dam is an area on the Essequibo Coast that is prone to squatting. When this publication visited the area yesterday, it was observed that the grandparent’s residence was not fenced. It was also observed that the couple lives less than 50 meters apart from the grandparents.
When his mother, Shevanie Persaud, spoke with this publication yesterday she explained, “The morning he come and he said he going by he grandfather… I see that he reach ova, so me deh inside doing meh work.

The parents and siblings of the now dead boy in front of their Reliance home, Essequibo home.

“When me come ova, me ask he grandfather where he deh, and they said he mussy gone home. Me call for he; me hear he na answer so me come back and we start search.”
Shevanie said that after searching for some time, a passerby assumed that her son might have fallen overboard. The passerby then jumped into the trench and after searching under water for a while, the boy’s body was discovered and brought back to the surface.
The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.
This publication understands that Shevanie shares four other children with her husband Mookash Jaigobin. The body of the dead child is at the Suddie Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem examination.

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash tournament Four players advance to Open ‘Plate’ Semis

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash tournament Four players advance to Open...

Feb 17, 2019

It was a quiet afternoon at the Georgetown club on yesterday afternoon as quarter-finals for the plates were played. First up were Ian Mekdeci (5) and Lydia Fraser (10). Fraser started off in good...
Read More
Bounty Farm Handicap Squash tournament Arjune remains unbeaten with victory over DaSilva

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash tournament Arjune...

Feb 17, 2019

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Brothers United break stranglehold of Showstoppers to win zone title -Ballers Empire finishes third

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Feb 17, 2019

Guyana-based Golden Jaguars play West Dem FA select 11 in training match

Guyana-based Golden Jaguars play West Dem FA...

Feb 17, 2019

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Tournament 2019 concludes

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Tournament 2019...

Feb 17, 2019

Jayden Campbelle and Romeo Deonarain turn in impressive opening stands

Jayden Campbelle and Romeo Deonarain turn in...

Feb 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Cabinet has resigned

    President David Granger was truthful when, at a political event in Vreed-en-Hoop, he announced that he had not resigned.... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]