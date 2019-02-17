Reliance boy drowns on Valentine’s Day

Last Valentine’s Day turned bitter for an Essequibo couple after the body of their two-year-old son, Ricardo Jaigobin, was fished out of a trench just outside their Reliance home.

Based on reports, the child was last seen at his grandparent’s home on last Thursday morning, just hours before he went missing.

The boy’s grandfather was reportedly in the garden, when he wandered off and fell into a main drainage trench, which runs parallel to the sea wall dam, located outside his grandfather’s home.

The reliance sea defence dam is an area on the Essequibo Coast that is prone to squatting. When this publication visited the area yesterday, it was observed that the grandparent’s residence was not fenced. It was also observed that the couple lives less than 50 meters apart from the grandparents.

When his mother, Shevanie Persaud, spoke with this publication yesterday she explained, “The morning he come and he said he going by he grandfather… I see that he reach ova, so me deh inside doing meh work.

“When me come ova, me ask he grandfather where he deh, and they said he mussy gone home. Me call for he; me hear he na answer so me come back and we start search.”

Shevanie said that after searching for some time, a passerby assumed that her son might have fallen overboard. The passerby then jumped into the trench and after searching under water for a while, the boy’s body was discovered and brought back to the surface.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

This publication understands that Shevanie shares four other children with her husband Mookash Jaigobin. The body of the dead child is at the Suddie Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem examination.