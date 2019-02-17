Man allegedly stabs girlfriend during argument

Latest update February 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
Eon Layne was on Friday arraigned before a city magistrate and was granted bail for a charge in which he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend during an argument they had.
Layne denied the charge, which alleged that on January 30, 2019 at King Street, Albouystown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Samantha Harris.
At the time, he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law George Thompson who informed the court that Layne is 21 years old. He added that Layne resides at the same location where the incident took place and he is unemployed.
According to the attorney, the two parties had a heated argument and during the process, the victim hit his client with a Corona bottle, which subsequently broke. She continued to hit Layne and as a result, she may have received her injuries when he was trying to defend himself.
Police prosecutor Richard Harris told the court that he lacked the medical report for the victim. However, he has photos showing the injuries to the back, neck and head of Harris.
The prosecutor strongly objected to bail for the defendant because the police had a hard time finding him even though they knew where he lives and the place of work for family members.
However, Magistrate Daly granted bail in the sum of $80,000 under the condition that he reports to the Ruimveldt Police Station every other Monday pending the outcome of the matter. He was instructed to return to court on March 1 next.
Feb 17, 2019It was a quiet afternoon at the Georgetown club on yesterday afternoon as quarter-finals for the plates were played. First up were Ian Mekdeci (5) and Lydia Fraser (10). Fraser started off in good...
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
I didn’t use “reason” in the plural deliberately. There is one fundamental cultural, sociological and psychological... more
President David Granger was truthful when, at a political event in Vreed-en-Hoop, he announced that he had not resigned.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]