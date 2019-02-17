Man allegedly stabs girlfriend during argument

Eon Layne was on Friday arraigned before a city magistrate and was granted bail for a charge in which he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend during an argument they had.

Layne denied the charge, which alleged that on January 30, 2019 at King Street, Albouystown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Samantha Harris.

At the time, he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law George Thompson who informed the court that Layne is 21 years old. He added that Layne resides at the same location where the incident took place and he is unemployed.

According to the attorney, the two parties had a heated argument and during the process, the victim hit his client with a Corona bottle, which subsequently broke. She continued to hit Layne and as a result, she may have received her injuries when he was trying to defend himself.

Police prosecutor Richard Harris told the court that he lacked the medical report for the victim. However, he has photos showing the injuries to the back, neck and head of Harris.

The prosecutor strongly objected to bail for the defendant because the police had a hard time finding him even though they knew where he lives and the place of work for family members.

However, Magistrate Daly granted bail in the sum of $80,000 under the condition that he reports to the Ruimveldt Police Station every other Monday pending the outcome of the matter. He was instructed to return to court on March 1 next.