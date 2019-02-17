Major Companies Sponsor Mashramani Celebrations

Latest update February 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport through the Central Mashramani Committee hosted a handing over ceremony of sponsorships on Friday. The activity was yesterday’s Children Float Parade.
Five major sponsors have partnered to ensure that Guyana’s 49th anniversary celebration be grand. Those sponsors include Banks DIH, KFC, ANSA McAl Trading, Caribbean Airlines and Republic Bank. However, the latter two companies were not present at Friday’s official handing over.
Caribbean Airlines and Republic Bank would have done their handing over privately.
Ms. Tamika Boatswain, Director of Culture, in thanking the companies for their continued support, detailed the route the procession will be following. Bands are expected to leave the Parade Ground then on to Middle, then north into Camp Street, turn east into Lamaha Street then north into Albert Street, and finally into the National Park.
This event was attended by Ms. Tamika Boatswain, Director of Culture; Mr. Andrew Tyndall, Mash Coordinator; Rehanna Ahmad, Public Relations Officer and Michelle Braithwaite, the PR Coordinator; Ms. Charissa Rampersaud of KFC; Mr. Troy Peters of Banks DIH; and Ansa McAl’s Mr. Errol Nelson represented the sponsors.
These major sponsors pledged their continued support to the Mashramani celebrations
