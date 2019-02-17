‘Guyana must be a Paradise’ – Mighty Believer wins Calypso Monarch

Latest update February 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
Friday night saw a string of talented performers at the National Park Tarmac, which was almost filled to capacity.
A total of 11 finalists performed their own composed and written songs.
But the winner of the competition, by a long shot, was Kenroy Fraser, who goes by the stage name, ‘Mighty Believer’.
His winning song, about Guyana’s value as a nation, was called ‘Guyana must be a Paradise’.
The first runner up was Roger Anthony Hinds, better known as ‘Young Bill Rogers’, with the song “No Third Term.”
The second runner up, Diana Chapman, sang ‘The Killing of another Woman’.
Photo credit: News Room
