First Lady participates in third annual children’s cancer awareness walk

First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger, participated in the third annual children’s cancer awareness walk, organized by the Giving Hope Foundation. The walk was held, yesterday, in observance of International Childhood Cancer Day, which is celebrated on February 15.
Among those who participated in the annual walk were children diagnosed with cancer and other stakeholders including the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) Guyana representative, Dr.William Adu-Krow.
Meanwhile, at a simple ceremony held at the conclusion of the walk, five children diagnosed with cancer were gifted hampers by the Giving Hope Foundation. The children were also presented with items by the Guyana Oil Corporation (GUYOIL) based on wishes made prior to the walk.
The walk began at the National Park’s Carifesta Avenue entrance and moved south into Camp Street, west into Cowan Street, Kingston and north into Main Street, after which it concluded at the seawall bandstand.
The cancer walk was also supported by the Ministry of Public Health.
