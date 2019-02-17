Exxon pull a three card trick pun Soulja Bai and Guyana

Guyana full of confidence tricksters and foreigners come and join de numbers. Exxon is one of dem. De people shouldn’t watch Exxon wid two eyes. You got to watch dem wid de two eyes wha de Creatah give yuh plus some oddas that you have to borrow.

Dem come to Guyana and sign a contract wid de Govt fuh de oil. That was de first robbery that face de people of this country. De contract isn’t worth de paper it write pun.

That contract decide how much penny Guyana will get from de oil that Exxon bring up. But before it can bring up oil, all companies must have insurance.

That is to pay compensation in case anything happen like for instance, one of dem drill break in a well and oil start to spill out. This is wheh Exxon con Guyana again.

Exxon set up a company in Guyana. It get two odda company to join and Soulja Bai feel he and Guyana was well protected, that dem had a good deal.

Is when de World Bank come to inspect, dem find out that de company that Exxon set up in Guyana to pump oil don’t have money to pay fuh two kakabelly.

All this time Soulja Bai and Guyana think dem was dealing wid Exxon. Dem didn’t know dem was dealing wid Exxon shadow.

Dem boys sehe if there is to be an oil spill is not only Guyana gun suffer. Trinidad, Barbados, Venezuela and piece of Brazil will suffer.

The scampish game that Exxon pull pun Guyana is nutten but a three-card trick. Guyana think it see money in Exxon bankbook not realizing it looking at de shadow company that have no assets.

Dem boys seh is like de boss man start a new business odda than de Waterfalls paper. He name ee two watchman and two cleaners as de directors of this new company.

Anything go wrang in de new company, and people decide to mek a claim or a settlement, dem will find out that is four people who barely struggling to pay dem rent and put food pun de table are de bosses.

In a nutshell that is de three card trick Exxon trying to pull pun Guyana.

Talk half and thank de Creatah we spot it before any spill.