Children’s Mashramani Parade – Rediscovering El Dorado

Latest update February 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
Forty-seven schools from across the country danced their way to the National Park to convince the judges that they deserve to win the Ministry of Education’s Children’s Costume and Float Parade 2019.
The theme for this year’s Mashramani celebrations is ‘Celebrate 49 with victory in mind – Rediscovering El Dorado’.
Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson, said that this year’s parade was the most successful ever, since so many schools participated.
“The quality of the costumes is very symbolic of the initiative and innovation of our teachers and other stakeholders.”
He opined that all participants were winners. Results will be released later this week.
Feb 17, 2019It was a quiet afternoon at the Georgetown club on yesterday afternoon as quarter-finals for the plates were played. First up were Ian Mekdeci (5) and Lydia Fraser (10). Fraser started off in good...
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019
I didn’t use “reason” in the plural deliberately. There is one fundamental cultural, sociological and psychological... more
President David Granger was truthful when, at a political event in Vreed-en-Hoop, he announced that he had not resigned.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]