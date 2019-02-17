Children’s Mashramani Parade – Rediscovering El Dorado

Latest update February 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

A section of the parade, marching on Camp Street

Forty-seven schools from across the country danced their way to the National Park to convince the judges that they deserve to win the Ministry of Education’s Children’s Costume and Float Parade 2019.
The theme for this year’s Mashramani celebrations is ‘Celebrate 49 with victory in mind – Rediscovering El Dorado’.
Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson, said that this year’s parade was the most successful ever, since so many schools participated.
“The quality of the costumes is very symbolic of the initiative and innovation of our teachers and other stakeholders.”
He opined that all participants were winners. Results will be released later this week.

Smith Memorial Primary School

St. Margaret’s Primary School

