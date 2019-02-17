Bandits break in Kaneville home, drives off with car

Early Friday morning, two bandits broke into a Third Street, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara home and drove away with a red old model Raum bearing registration number PLL 9901 after holding one of the family members at gunpoint.

The owner of the motorcar, Lucia Charles, stated, “This is the first time anybody ever broke into our house or tried to rob us.”

It was reported that the family resides in a two-storey home, which houses 10 persons. On the day in question, between 03:45hrs and 4:00hrs, Charles’s brother-in-law was asleep by himself in the lower flat when he was awakened by sounds of the door opening.

He ventured out of his bed to investigate the sounds and was greeted by two men in the home. One who was armed with a gun instructed that he lay face down on the ground.

According to the brother-in-law, the men were dressed in all black and had their faces covered with bandannas. Their heads were also covered with a jersey.

Charles mentioned, “Although there were valuable things they could have taken, the men specifically asked for the car keys for the two motor vehicles.”

The brother-in-law denied having the keys for the vehicles; however, the men decided to search the house. After finding one of the car keys, one of the men went outside and drove the car out of the yard. The other man who was left guarding the brother-in-law ran out of the house when the vehicle was out of the yard.

“These vehicles were only bought last December, my parents heard when the vehicle was driving out of the yard but they thought my brother-in-law who usually works the car as a taxi was leaving to go and work,” Charles mentioned.

Immediately after the incident, a police report was made to the Grove Police Station. Police ranks came, took statements and inspected the home. It was discovered that the front window of the lower flat was open and there were sandy footprints on the floor.

Charles said, “Many persons have been complaining about frequent robberies in the community; just Thursday someone broke into my neighbour’s storage room.”