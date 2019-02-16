Undercover cop robbed at city bar… Third suspect charged

A third suspect was yesterday arraigned before the court in relation to the robbery and stabbing of an undercover cop at a city bar last December.

Michael Shepherd made an appearance before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to his charges.

His accomplices, Keston Duke and Justin Austin, have been already charged and have appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and were granted bail.

The charge alleged that, Shepherd while in company of others on December 15, 2018 at Lot 92 Second Street, Alberttown, Georgetown and armed with a gun, robbed Julius Bowling of one gold chain valued $20,000 and a .38 pistol with six matching rounds of ammunition valued $125,000, property of the Guyana Police Force.

Also it was alleged that, on December 15, 2018 at Lot 92 Second Street, Alberttown, the accused wounded Julius Bowling.

A third suspect was yesterday arraigned before the court in relation to the robbery and stabbing of an undercover cop at a city bar last December.

Michael Shepherd made an appearance before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to his charges.

His accomplices, Keston Duke and Justin Austin, have been already charged and have appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and were granted bail.

The charge alleged that, Shepherd while in company of others on December 15, 2018 at Lot 92 Second Street, Alberttown, Georgetown and armed with a gun, robbed Julius Bowling of one gold chain valued $20,000 and a .38 pistol with six matching rounds of ammunition valued $125,000, property of the Guyana Police Force.

Also it was alleged that, on December 15, 2018 at Lot 92 Second Street, Alberttown, the accused wounded Julius Bowling.

Shepherd did not get to plead to the offences as police prosecutor Sanj Singh asked for the Administrative Justice Act (AJA) to not be applied because the defendant is to be jointly charged with the other two accused.

Moreover, the prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that he is known to the police, a firearm was used in the act and the victim was brutally attacked.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law, Eustace Hunte who argued that the prosecution could not present any evidence to the court that his client is known to the police as he was instructed that Shepherd was never charged before.

Shepherd did not get to plead to the offences as police prosecutor Sanj Singh asked for the Administrative Justice Act (AJA) to not be applied because the defendant is to be jointly charged with the other two accused.

Moreover, the prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that he is known to the police, a firearm was used in the act and the victim was brutally attacked.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law, Eustace Hunte who argued that the prosecution could not present any evidence to the court that his client is known to the police as he was instructed that Shepherd was never charged before.

He further stated that his client has requested to see a medical practitioner as he allegedly was beaten by police ranks while in custody.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after listening to both sides denied bail for the accused and instructed that he return to court on March 4, 2019.

According to reports, on the night in question, Julius Bowling who at the time was on undercover duties at Club Aces, was approached by the three accused. They disarmed him and took away his gold chain. When the victim resisted, he was stabbed to his head, stomach and hands.

It was noted that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage was obtained from the club. The police were able to later retrieve the stolen gun in a garbage heap after receiving an anonymous call directing them to a location in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.