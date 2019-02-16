Prisoner joins father on charge for impersonating Volda Lawrence

An inmate of the Camp Street Prison, who is currently serving a prison sentence for impersonating First Lady Sandra Granger, has once again been charged.

This time he is accused of obtaining $2.1M worth in phone credit by falsely pretending to be Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence.

It is alleged that Mohamed Ali between October 5, 2018 and October 10, 2018, at Georgetown, obtained from Julius Belgrave, $2.1M worth in phone credit, by falsely pretending the phone credit was for Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence.

This charge against Ali came one week after his father was arrested and charged for the same offence.

The father, Azad Ali, 57, a labourer, of Albouystown, denied the charge, which stated that, between October 5, 2018 and October 10, 2018, at Georgetown, he conspired with his son, Mohamed Ali, and other persons unknown and obtained from Julius Belgrave, $2.1M worth in phone credit, by falsely pretending the credit was for Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence.

He was released on $100,000 bail.

Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh, stated that the victim who is a businessman was contacted by someone who claimed to be Minister Lawrence. That individual requested of the victim to provide $2.1M in GTT phone credit for the Health Ministry.

The court heard the victim was communicating with persons who claimed to be the Minister who made arrangements for him to supply credit to the Ministry.

After some time, the victim went into the Ministry to inquire about his payment and there he learnt that the Minister was never involved in such agreement to provide her Ministry with phone credit.

Ali was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment in 2015, after being found guilty of fleecing several unsuspecting females, including an elderly women and two school girls, of hundreds of thousands dollars’ worth in jewellery and electronic gadgets.

He was slapped with three counts of simple larceny and two counts of fraudulent conversion charges.

Two years later, while incarcerated, Ali defrauded three persons by impersonating First Lady, Sandra Granger, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to grant them scholarships.

He was sentenced to six months on each of the three charges, after changing his ‘not guilty’ plea to ‘guilty’ during the trial.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 21.