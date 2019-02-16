Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championships St Lucia’s Langalier out due to cut over left eye in training T&T’s Prince will now fight Amsterdam

By Sean Devers

The much anticipated match-up between St Lucia’s Arthur Langalier and Guyana’s Desmond Amsterdam which was set to headline tomorrow’s second annual Patrick Ford

memorial tournament at the National Gymnasium will no longer take place due to a cut sustained by the St Lucian.

“Mr Arthur Langalier got cut over his left eye in training on Wednesday night and we were waiting today (yesterday) to get a report on the cut. He was informed by the doctor that he will need a little bit of rest so unfortunately he will not be able to come to Guyana to fight the Beast on Sunday,” informed the St Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) President David ‘Shakes’ Christopher.

When Langalier and Amsterdam last fought in the final of the Caribbean Boxing Championships (CBC) last year in Guyana, the St Lucian would have given Amsterdam his toughest time in the ring; giving him the only 8-count he got throughout the Championships.

“Hopefully we will be finishing the mission (return fight) something soon,” added Christopher, who apologised for the boxer’s unavailability due to the unfortunate injury and wished the GBA well with their Championships.

“I know many fans were looking forward to their re-match but there is nothing anyone can do about such things. But Trinidad and Tobago’s Middleweight Champion Aaron Prince has replaced Langalier and will now oppose Amsterdam,” informed President of Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle.

Ninvalle said the cut sustained by Langalier and his subsequent pulling out of the Championships was unfortunate and the GBA wished him a speedy recovery.

Guyana’s 19-year-old 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Silver Medallist Keevin Allicock, will face-off with Trinidad & Tobago’s Justin Parris in the main supporting bout in what is anticipated to be a sizzling hot 56 kgs Elite affair.

The GBA’s first International Card for 2019 will have 15 bouts with the first one starting at 19:00hrs and admission to stands is $1,000, while entry to Ringside seats cost $2,000.