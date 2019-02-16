Nuff man half dead after Valentine’s Day

On Thursday, some stores mek money because man really spend money. Who didn’t pay $10,000 fuh $500 chocolate because it wrap up nice in red and white, buy flowers dat people does normally sell fuh a few dollars but pay a jewel and a crown.

Some of dem buy clothes fuh de woman because he want to dress she up like when people dressing up Christmas tree. He buy everything from she head to she toe. And dem boys find some bareface woman who decide dat if de man want she to be he Valentine, he must remember dat you can’t tek goat and lef de kiddy.

Dat is when de man save a lot of money because de lady produce a list.

Internet and cell phone–$14,000

Lights & Water (only a small fridge) –$10,000

Contribution for Rent ———-$40,000

Food —- $30,000

Travel —-$23,000

School fees fuh one chile— $14,000

Other expenses —-$10,000

How de man save de money? He run suh fast dat he lef he shoe sole behind. But Valentine was nice. De day come and gone and some of dem woman refusing to come out of de red and white clothes some man buy fuh dem.

But dem same clothes nearly cause trouble. Red is de PPP colour suh when Jagdeo see people wid dem red shirt, he was certain he had mass support. And some of Soulja Bai people get vex wid all who wear de red shirt.

But life is a strange thing when it come to woman and Valentine. Men does break dem back trying to please de woman and she quick to get vex if he only slip up. Well dem boys got a solution to all dis.

Dem do some research and dem find out dat Valentine died for love; Jack in de Titanic died for love; Romeo died for love; Samson in de Bible died for love; Hercules and Achilles died for love. Even Jesus died for love.

Dem boys want to know, wheh de women deh? Next year, every man should ask a woman to name three women who died for love. If dem can’t do it, dat is a test of dem love.

Talk half and think about women and love.