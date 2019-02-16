Latest update February 16th, 2019 2:01 PM

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Must win scenario sets up exciting evening -Champs Bent Street, Sparta in race to qualify

Just when you thought that the excitement witnessed in the three previous rounds of the preliminary phase could not be duplicated, tonight’s matchups in this year’s National Sports Commission (NSC)/ Magnum Mash Cup which is being played, at the National Gymnasium is set up nicely to surpass every round that came before.
A number of the traditional ‘big’ teams are on the brink of elimination and they will have to secure victories to guarantee qualification for the round of 16 stage.
Among them are Sparta Boss, defending champions Bent Street, Leopold Street, Albouystown, North East La Penitence, Broad Street and OL Skool Ballers.
Reigning champs Bent Street after a slow start looked impressive in their last showing against Avocado Ballers even though they narrowly won 2-1, but everyone could see that they were beginning to gel.
They face Kingston in their final encounter and judging from their last display should be able to gain the necessary points for progression.
Sparta Boss opened with a comfortable win, but was held to a draw in their next game and even though they sit second in the group, they go up against leaders North Ruimveldt in the final encounter of the night which should keep the fans present until the end.

Magnum 2019 1 (1) – Part of the action in this year’s NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup.

Also facing elimination is Albouystown and their clash against a tough Ansa McAl unit could be a crowd pleasing affair, while the openings encounter that features Rhythm Ballers versus Linden’s Silver Bullets is the perfect matchup to ignite the anticipated night of gripping action.
Up for grabs is $600,000 for the winning team, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.
Among the other sponsors on board are: Trophy Stall, Insurance Brokers Guyana Inc. and Nigel Hinds.
Tonight’s fixtures:
Rhythm Ballers vs Silver Bullets
Ansa McAl vs Albouystown
North East La Penitence vs BV-B
Stabroek Ballers vs California Square
Ol Skool Ballers vs Broad Street
Avocado Ballers vs Melanie
Leopold Street vs Agricola
Bent Street vs Kingston
Future Stars vs Buxton Diamond
Sparta Boss vs North Ruimveldt

 

